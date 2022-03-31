In One Ear: Lighting the way

Ikujihana Lighthouse, in Toyama Prefecture, Japan, has a new role: It's a "fully functional" tsunami evacuation shelter on the Sea of Japan coast, Mainichi.jp reports. The lighthouse is almost 90 feet tall; its foundation is 13 feet above sea level.

In addition, the 9th Regional Coast Guard installed the first device of its kind, which makes the exterior lighthouse lock box (where the door key is kept), open automatically once it receives a signal from the emergency warning broadcast system.

It's a tough escape route, since there are 123 steps inside, and no emergency supplies in the building. Even so, the lighthouse could temporarily shelter 80 to 90 people. But can a reinforced concrete lighthouse withstand a tsunami? Time will tell.

On the bright side, the last tsunami fatalities (there were four) on the Sea of Japan coast were in 1858. (Lighthouse photo: 9th Regional Coast Guard)