Clatsop County, OR

In One Ear: Where is Vesper?

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 1 day ago
The Daily Morning Astorian, March 31, 1886, mentions that 18 citizens were not able to vote because of a glitch, and one of the precincts mentioned in passing was Vesper.

Vesper? The Nehalem River passes through this unincorporated area in Clatsop County, which is near Birkenfeld and the Columbia County line.

The town was named and settled by an Irishman named William Johnston who, with his family, settled there in 1876 and built the town's first church using local lumber. In the winter of 1879, he opened the town's first post office, and was the first postmaster.

Vesper was initially cut off from the rest of the county to the west by land, and was only accessible by ferry on the Nehalem River. In 1901, a 42-mile county wagon road was built to Vesper, and in 1908, the road was restored to make it suitable for automobiles. Now the road through Vesper is state Highway 202. The first bridge in Vesper across the Nehalem River was built in 1915.

If you look at a Google satellite map, there doesn't seem to be much left of the original Vesper, which is in the Clatsop State Forest. However, there is the winding Old 77 Vesper Lane, if you dare, and still standing is a small, wooden, often-photographed 1915 church. (Photo: Flickr/ Tony Webster)

The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: No deal

Last May, this column ran a story, "The proposition," about Bill Nix's proposal to use urban renewal money to put the 1,069 foot long aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) at the Port of Astoria to be used as museum, cultural event center and tourist attraction. "We must consider the...
ASTORIA, OR
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Tell the story

Zachary Stocks was featured on KGW's "Expressions in Black" recently. He lives in Astoria, "the greatest small town in America." In case you don't know him, he's the executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. He is also a ranger for the National Park Service and a historian, concentrating on 18th and 19th century America, especially African American history and the pioneer migration to the West.
ASTORIA, OR
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Legacy of exploration

On March 17, the U.S. Coast Guard website MyCG announced that the 400-foot Polar Star set a new Guinness World Record for reaching the southernmost navigable region on earth on Feb. 17, in uncharted waters off the coast of Antarctica, and 500 yards from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Old Rose

Old Rose the cow was a terror, Minnie Belle Rhoades Goodpasture (1870 — 1956) recalled in her childhood memories of pioneer life in Pacific County, Washington, but Rose was no match for Minnie's quick-thinking mother, Catherine M. Parrott Rhodes, "a brave little woman." "One Fourth of July afternoon she...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
