In One Ear: 'A wealth of data'

At 5:36 p.m., on Good Friday, March 27, 1964, a 9.2 subduction zone earthquake struck south-central Alaska. It was the largest earthquake in U.S. history, and involved the undersea Pacific Plate being overridden by the North American Plate.

The quake made Seattle's Space Needle sway, and caused the earth to "ring like a bell" the U.S. Geological Survey says, and was followed by thousands of aftershocks.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the ensuing tidal wave caused over $2 billion in damage along the length of the Pacific Coast. Wave heights peaked at 220 feet in Alaska; and in Oregon, 12 feet, NOAA deduced, yet locals in Cannon Beach actually described a "30-foot wall of water."

But the U.S. Geological Survey noted that the catastrophe also provided "a wealth of data" about subduction zone earthquakes, their hazards, and their connection to tsunamis. "The leap in scientific understanding that followed the 1964 earthquake has led to major breakthroughs in earth science research worldwide over the past half century." (Photo of Seward Highway: U.S. Army)