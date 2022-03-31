ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

In One Ear: 'A wealth of data'

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcTa6_0ev2t49Z00

At 5:36 p.m., on Good Friday, March 27, 1964, a 9.2 subduction zone earthquake struck south-central Alaska. It was the largest earthquake in U.S. history, and involved the undersea Pacific Plate being overridden by the North American Plate.

The quake made Seattle's Space Needle sway, and caused the earth to "ring like a bell" the U.S. Geological Survey says, and was followed by thousands of aftershocks.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration reports that the ensuing tidal wave caused over $2 billion in damage along the length of the Pacific Coast. Wave heights peaked at 220 feet in Alaska; and in Oregon, 12 feet, NOAA deduced, yet locals in Cannon Beach actually described a "30-foot wall of water."

But the U.S. Geological Survey noted that the catastrophe also provided "a wealth of data" about subduction zone earthquakes, their hazards, and their connection to tsunamis. "The leap in scientific understanding that followed the 1964 earthquake has led to major breakthroughs in earth science research worldwide over the past half century." (Photo of Seward Highway: U.S. Army)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Science#Earthquake#Pacific Coast#U S History#Extreme Weather#The North American Plate#Space Needle#Noaa#U S Army
natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KOIN 6 News

Pacific Northwest may get the chance to see an aurora

(KTXL) — An aurora may be possible to view in the Pacific Northwest Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Two solar eruptions from a single sunspot released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection. The charged particles combined to form a more […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Houston Chronicle

From the Mojave Desert to Northern California, US Route 395 offers perspective on the Golden State

The car was packed full of ski gear, duffels and enough snacks to keep us satiated for a 7-hour drive through a lonely stretch of land. Our dog slept in the back seat. My husband steered the wheel and I rode shotgun. Will Smith narrated his audiobook on the car stereo, and we settled into the rhythms of the road trip as we came to the junction in La Pine, Oregon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
135
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy