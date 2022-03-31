In One Ear: Along the waterfront

A description of an hour's stroll along Astoria's waterfront in The Daily Morning Astorian, March 31, 1887:

… Sail and steam craft of every tonnage, whether at rest or in motion, were everywhere visible. Beginning at the extreme upper end of the O. R. & N. dock was to be found the stanch old side-wheeler Ancon …

Out in the stream, lay the British ship Pomona, loaded to the Plimsoll mark with wheat to feed the London folks breakfast. Farther … two other vessels, waiting to load grain and lumber, the Sir Henry Lawrence and the Swansea Castle, and coming into port with a low moan, is the steamship Oregon with freight and passengers from Portland …

Just below her lies the Columbia, a sister steamship just in from San Francisco. Out from her black iron side opens red painted gates and a score of men roll out … freight of all kinds, goods and material … and at the other end, the mate of the outgoing vessel starts his men to putting aboard salmon and oysters … Soon the one swings on her way up stream, and the other goes out over the bar to San Francisco.

Far down toward the bar is a coil of smoke and the outline of hull gliding toward the cape; it is the Olympian going to San Francisco …

Gliding up in tow of the Ocklahama comes an unusual but ever welcome sight, an American ship … the Wm. H. Starbuck going to dock and discharge her New York cargo. Out beyond her lies the Lady Isabella … and the Cockermouth with 7,000 boxes of English tin aboard …

Presently a river steamer glides alongside, the anchor comes up, and the bark moves slowly past the other vessels on her way to Portland …

Alongside Main Street wharf lies another English bark, the Scottish Knight, with 1,150 tons of coal from Australia … And farther toward the west lies the Gen. Miles, one of the vessels that makes Astoria the distributing point of a wide area … Farther along lies the brig Courtney Ford, bound to Alaska, the real and only "far West" that now remains in the American frontier.

Brigs and barks and ships and steamers lie close together in port, and diverging at the mouth of the river, fly to the ends of the Earth. (Full story at https://bit.ly/AstoriaDocks)