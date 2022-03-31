ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

In One Ear: Along the waterfront

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO9PK_0ev2sz7Q00

A description of an hour's stroll along Astoria's waterfront in The Daily Morning Astorian, March 31, 1887:

… Sail and steam craft of every tonnage, whether at rest or in motion, were everywhere visible. Beginning at the extreme upper end of the O. R. & N. dock was to be found the stanch old side-wheeler Ancon

Out in the stream, lay the British ship Pomona, loaded to the Plimsoll mark with wheat to feed the London folks breakfast. Farther … two other vessels, waiting to load grain and lumber, the Sir Henry Lawrence and the Swansea Castle, and coming into port with a low moan, is the steamship Oregon with freight and passengers from Portland …

Just below her lies the Columbia, a sister steamship just in from San Francisco. Out from her black iron side opens red painted gates and a score of men roll out … freight of all kinds, goods and material … and at the other end, the mate of the outgoing vessel starts his men to putting aboard salmon and oysters … Soon the one swings on her way up stream, and the other goes out over the bar to San Francisco.

Far down toward the bar is a coil of smoke and the outline of hull gliding toward the cape; it is the Olympian going to San Francisco …

Gliding up in tow of the Ocklahama comes an unusual but ever welcome sight, an American ship … the Wm. H. Starbuck going to dock and discharge her New York cargo. Out beyond her lies the Lady Isabella … and the Cockermouth with 7,000 boxes of English tin aboard …

Presently a river steamer glides alongside, the anchor comes up, and the bark moves slowly past the other vessels on her way to Portland …

Alongside Main Street wharf lies another English bark, the Scottish Knight, with 1,150 tons of coal from Australia … And farther toward the west lies the Gen. Miles, one of the vessels that makes Astoria the distributing point of a wide area … Farther along lies the brig Courtney Ford, bound to Alaska, the real and only "far West" that now remains in the American frontier.

Brigs and barks and ships and steamers lie close together in port, and diverging at the mouth of the river, fly to the ends of the Earth. (Full story at https://bit.ly/AstoriaDocks)

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Lighting the way

Ikujihana Lighthouse, in Toyama Prefecture, Japan, has a new role: It's a "fully functional" tsunami evacuation shelter on the Sea of Japan coast, Mainichi.jp reports. The lighthouse is almost 90 feet tall; its foundation is 13 feet above sea level. In addition, the 9th Regional Coast Guard installed the first...
WORLD
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Tell the story

Zachary Stocks was featured on KGW's "Expressions in Black" recently. He lives in Astoria, "the greatest small town in America." In case you don't know him, he's the executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. He is also a ranger for the National Park Service and a historian, concentrating on 18th and 19th century America, especially African American history and the pioneer migration to the West.
ASTORIA, OR
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Harbinger

A story in The Daily Morning Astorian on March 24, 1885, was a harbinger of things to come. On March 23, when M. Conley was lighting the street lamps on the corner of what are now Commercial and 11th streets, a puff of smoke and flames in the office of nearby Bain's Planing Mill caught his attention. The fire alarm was sounded immediately.
ASTORIA, OR
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Coming home

"The Lightship Columbia is back in the water at Diversified Marine Inc. (in Portland)," the Columbia River Maritime Museum posted in a Facebook update. "The final phase of blasting and top coating the deck is underway." Expected home this month, she is shown, courtesy of the Maritime Museum. "Once back...
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
WSB Radio

Contaminated Columbia River island added to Superfund list

SPOKANE, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday added Bradford Island and surrounding waters of the Columbia River to its Superfund list of toxic waste sites, beginning the process for the eventual cleanup of the area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Ford
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Almost shanghaied

Felonious rerun: Court note from The Daily Astorian, May 11, 1883:. • A petition is being circulated, asking the governor to pardon William DeLashmutt, who was sent to the penitentiary from this county last January for an alleged attempt to shanghai a gentleman of leisure named James Cannon. Note: Earlier...
OREGON STATE
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Where is Vesper?

The Daily Morning Astorian, March 31, 1886, mentions that 18 citizens were not able to vote because of a glitch, and one of the precincts mentioned in passing was Vesper. Vesper? The Nehalem River passes through this unincorporated area in Clatsop County, which is near Birkenfeld and the Columbia County line.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Waterfront#Wheat#San Francisco#Oysters#Vehicles#British#Plimsoll#Columbia#Olympian#American
Boston 25 News WFXT

The 25th Anniversary of “April Fools Day” blizzard

On April Fools Day, 25-years-ago, history was made after an unexpected Blizzard buried much of the state. On March 31, 1997, it was raining, with overnight temperatures above freezing. But on April 1st a classic Nor’easter rolled through becoming the biggest storm on record for Worcester and the second biggest in Boston, trumped only by the blizzard of 1978.
BOSTON, MA
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Love token

"Since my heart attack I haven't been able to detect like I use to," metal detecting enthusiast Don Kelly wrote on Facebook. "I've been out twice since, and each time I last about 30 minutes before I'm wiped out. "I decided to try a trail at an old city park....
ASTORIA, OR
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

8 of the Best Newburgh, NY Waterfront Restaurants

When the weather starts warming up everyone starts heading to the river. One of the best places to take in the Hudson River is on the Newburgh Waterfront. Over the years it has grown into a year-round destination for local Hudson Valley residents and area visitors. Waterfront activities including boating...
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
135
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy