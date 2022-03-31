ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

In One Ear: Love token

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
 1 day ago
"Since my heart attack I haven't been able to detect like I use to," metal detecting enthusiast Don Kelly wrote on Facebook. "I've been out twice since, and each time I last about 30 minutes before I'm wiped out.

"I decided to try a trail at an old city park. In years past, I've found several old coins and jewelry in this old park. Back in the old days, they use to have large gatherings at this park as they celebrated the 100th year of Astoria being founded.

"After a couple of holes, I dug near a large tree on the trail; I was expecting to find an aluminum can, as I've found a lot of trash in this area in the past. As I dug down about 8 inches, I saw something shiny in the hole.

"As I pulled it out, I knew right away it was a love token because I've found another one years ago. These love tokens were popular from 1850s to the 1890s. This seated quarter dollar is unique, and was made into a brooch, but the pin was broken off.

"As I flipped it over, I was surprised to see the year 1857 (two years before Oregon became a state). This coin was in pretty good shape when it was altered."

"I wasn't out there for (long)," he added, "and my body told me to head for home. The detector gods must have missed me, and welcomed me back on this day! Happy trails!"

In One Ear: Harbinger

A story in The Daily Morning Astorian on March 24, 1885, was a harbinger of things to come. On March 23, when M. Conley was lighting the street lamps on the corner of what are now Commercial and 11th streets, a puff of smoke and flames in the office of nearby Bain's Planing Mill caught his attention. The fire alarm was sounded immediately.
ASTORIA, OR
In One Ear: Tell the story

Zachary Stocks was featured on KGW's "Expressions in Black" recently. He lives in Astoria, "the greatest small town in America." In case you don't know him, he's the executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. He is also a ranger for the National Park Service and a historian, concentrating on 18th and 19th century America, especially African American history and the pioneer migration to the West.
ASTORIA, OR
In One Ear: Legacy of exploration

On March 17, the U.S. Coast Guard website MyCG announced that the 400-foot Polar Star set a new Guinness World Record for reaching the southernmost navigable region on earth on Feb. 17, in uncharted waters off the coast of Antarctica, and 500 yards from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
In One Ear: Coming home

"The Lightship Columbia is back in the water at Diversified Marine Inc. (in Portland)," the Columbia River Maritime Museum posted in a Facebook update. "The final phase of blasting and top coating the deck is underway." Expected home this month, she is shown, courtesy of the Maritime Museum. "Once back...
ASTORIA, OR
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
Astoria, OR
