In One Ear: Love token

"Since my heart attack I haven't been able to detect like I use to," metal detecting enthusiast Don Kelly wrote on Facebook. "I've been out twice since, and each time I last about 30 minutes before I'm wiped out.

"I decided to try a trail at an old city park. In years past, I've found several old coins and jewelry in this old park. Back in the old days, they use to have large gatherings at this park as they celebrated the 100th year of Astoria being founded.

"After a couple of holes, I dug near a large tree on the trail; I was expecting to find an aluminum can, as I've found a lot of trash in this area in the past. As I dug down about 8 inches, I saw something shiny in the hole.

"As I pulled it out, I knew right away it was a love token because I've found another one years ago. These love tokens were popular from 1850s to the 1890s. This seated quarter dollar is unique, and was made into a brooch, but the pin was broken off.

"As I flipped it over, I was surprised to see the year 1857 (two years before Oregon became a state). This coin was in pretty good shape when it was altered."

"I wasn't out there for (long)," he added, "and my body told me to head for home. The detector gods must have missed me, and welcomed me back on this day! Happy trails!"