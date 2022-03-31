In One Ear: Kirkwood down

The Daily Morning Astorian, on March 31, 1885, mentions that the previous Saturday, Capt. Amlot brought the steamer Barrowmore in with an 16 extra souls aboard. They were the captain and crew of the Kirkwood, who had narrowly escaped death.

Several days before being rescued, another steamer had come across the Kirkwood, which was dismasted. Her captain inexplicably refused help, despite the fact that the crew was continuously, and frantically, pumping out water.

When the Barrowmore found the Kirkwood, even the lifeboats had been swept off the decks, a horrific gale was blowing, and the by-then desperate crew signaled Capt. Amlot for help.

Despite the wind and raging seas, Capt. Amlot sent several men after them in the steamer's lifeboat, but they could not get close enough for a rescue, as "the sea was breaking over the Kirkwood, and tossing her about like a straw."

The seas were so rough that those left aboard the Barrowmore kept losing sight of their comrades in the lifeboat in the deep troughs of the waves.

The solution? Large amounts of oil were poured onto the sea's surface, which calmed the waves enough for the lifeboat to make a closer approach. Then the lifeboat crew were able — using a line and a lifebuoy — to rescue the desperate men, one by one.

Capt. Amlot already had several awards for saving lives at sea, and undoubtedly received another for saving the captain and crew of the Kirkwood.