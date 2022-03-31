In One Ear: No, thanks

Fool-ish rerun: Micha Cameron-Lattek, one of the owners of Street 14 Cafe, sent out a bulletin proclaiming that a "very limited edition" of local sea lion coffee would be available, starting April 1.

The idea is inspired by Kopi Luwak, i.e. civet coffee ($100 to $500 a pound), which is processed from coffee beans which have been digested by, and pooped out by, the weasel-ish looking Asian/African mammals.

The Astoria coffee shop has supposedly created a brew with "a local North Coast twist on this delicacy" by adding "some of the finest coffee cherries to (the sea lions') fishy diet," and then collecting the pinniped-pooped beans for processing.

Micha's advice: "We invite you to try this delicacy black, with no sugar or milk added." (In One Ear, 4/11/14)