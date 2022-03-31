In One Ear: We were sailing along …

An incident in Michigan made it to the DailyMail.co.uk when three ice fishermen decided to go camping overnight on Saginaw Bay in a homemade fishing shack, even though they knew a big storm was coming.

The next morning, someone onshore spotted one of the men struggling with the shanty as it was skidding across the ice in 50 mph winds and called dispatchers. Deputies, who arrived with an air boat, found the shanty about 1.5 miles offshore. Happily, the three men sitting inside were no worse for the wear, despite the fact that the bay ice was no longer considered safe.

"These guys had no business being out there today," one local said. There was no comment from the unidentified, and probably very red-faced, trio. (Photo: Huron County Sheriff's Office)