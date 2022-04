The Good Girls and Parenthood alum has been tapped to play the female lead in the eight-episode New York City-based musical romantic comedy series Up Here that Hulu ordered in January. Up Here is written by Tick, Tick… Boom! and Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson, The Carmichael Show‘s Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and the Frozen and WandaVision songwriting duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and directed by Hamilton director Thomas Kail. The actress-singer will play Lindsay, "who has spent her entire life desperately trying to live up to the good-girl persona the world seems to expect of her," according to Deadline. "But she is sick and tired of being nice and is about to leave her small life in small-town Vermont behind to move to New York City to find out who she really is, and what she really wants." Anderson-Lopez and Lopez will pen original songs for Up Here. "ohhhh boy oh lordyyy oh lord oh baby I can finally break the news that is the best news ive gotten in a long long time…," Whitman wrote on Instagram. "I am so insanely honored to work with this UNBELIEVABLY TALENTED TEAM especially bringing this hilarious and beautiful story to life :,) honestly I don’t even have words amd I’m sort of hyperventilatin’ so I’ll try to cool it but this is genuinely my dream job and I cannot wait to be Lindsay thank you thank you thank you times a zillion to everyone involved in this process who loved and supported me so hard along the way."

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO