Health

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

By Eamon Barrett
 1 day ago
When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.

Ivermectin has been promoted as an “alternative” COVID cure by the likes of podcast host Joe Rogan—who has supported the horse deworming drug over COVID vaccines, even using it himself—and doctors have prescribed the treatment to COVID patients. In small doses, ivermectin can be prescribed to treat head lice or other parasites in humans, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the drug as a COVID treatment.

In the U.S., ivermectin prescriptions soared to 88,000 per week last August, from a baseline of 3,600, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a warning against using the drug. The CDC said its poison control center had witnessed a fivefold increase in calls related to ivermectin overdoses and adverse effects.

Maybe that madness is coming to an end as, on Wednesday, a large-scale scientific study showed that ivermectin has “no significant effects” in treating COVID.

The so-called TOGETHER study, conducted in Brazil, is the largest clinical trial into the effects of ivermectin on COVID to date and generally supports the findings of smaller studies, which have also found no significant benefit to ivermectin treatment.

The TOGETHER trial took 3,515 COVID patients and randomly assigned treatment of either ivermectin, a placebo, or a third intervention. The study was double-blind, meaning neither the patients nor the doctors knew which of the three options each participant received at the time.

“Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of COVID-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of COVID-19,” the researchers concluded.

The scientists behind the Brazil trial presented initial results from their experiment last August, but the full peer-reviewed study was published this week in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Tasha Watch
3h ago

Anyone who calls it horse wormer, only knows what media has told them about it. How sad. Real journalism is dead. Dangerous how pathetic it is.

JTB
3h ago

Garbage article! Go to your local pharmacies to see if they normally have in stock or can easily get ivermectin in for human use. It’s not just an equine medication. Gotta love how the media lies and people just fall for it.

sweet dreams
1d ago

why would people believe Joe Rogan. He has absolutely no medical training and has never worked in the field. Guess these are the same people who would jump off a bridge just because Joe did. The people would rather believe someone who knows nothing about health and believe everyone word he says about something he knows nothing about. But these same people don't believe a professional who has worked in the field for many years just because it's not what they want to hear. Be real people

