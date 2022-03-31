ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

No. 3 Northwestern poses daunting weekend challenge for Penn State women’s lacrosse

By Kaleb Boyer
Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is looking to get back into the win column this Friday after suffering two straight losses in back-to-back weekends. The Nittany Lions are returning home to Panzer Stadium to face No. 3 Northwestern after a 12-11 loss to Ohio State on the road. The Wildcats enter the...

