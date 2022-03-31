ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SATIRE | Penn State to remove College of the Liberal Arts

By Braden Dyreson
Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents are shocked with Penn State’s recent announcement that the College of the Liberal Arts will be permanently removed from the university. Majors within the college will also no longer be offered to undergraduate students. In a letter announcing the change, Penn State President Eric Barron said, “We [Penn State] don’t...

