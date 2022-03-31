ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Coin Top Ethereum Whales Are Trading The Most Today

By Madhukumar Warrier
 1 day ago
ApeCoin APE has re-emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum ETH/USD wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Wednesday.

What Happened: ApeCoin was also ranked sixth among the ten most-purchased tokens and stood seventh among the most used smart contracts by the Ethereum whales during the 24-hour period, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

Meanwhile, ApeCoin is trending in the fifth spot on CoinMarketCap.

Why It Matters: Decentralized organization ApeCoinDAO launched ApeCoin as a token for culture, gaming and commerce to build out Web3 efforts.

The token is a decentralized project inspired by Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non fungible token (NFT) project.

ApeCoin noted on Twitter that the first-ever voting window for the ApeCoin DAO members closed on Wednesday. Each token holder is eligible to vote on governance and use of the Ecosystem Fund.

Price Action: ApeCoin is up 3.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $14.11 at press time.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down 0.4% during the period to $47,270.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

