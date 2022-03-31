Former HWS President Named President of Alabama College

Thursday is the deadline to nominate an American woman for the National Women’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023. You can submit your nomination by clicking here. Located in Seneca Falls, the National Women’s Hall of Fame is at a dynamic evolutionary place in its history. We are excited about its potential but most excited about the expansiveness of our vision and its anticipated impact for people of all ages, genders, and locations – now and for generations to come.

