In a little more than a week, one of boxing’s most dominant forces over the last decade and change will return to the ring for the first time since 2020. On a busy April 9th for the sport, IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO) will attempt the second defense of the vacant belt he won against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in 2019. That defense will come in a rescheduled unification bout in Japan against WBA middleweight titlist Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KO). Estimates tab it as one of the richest fights in the world in 2022, though its impact outside Japan might not feel that way.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO