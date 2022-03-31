ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9u9M_0ev2o31N00 Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic

10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.

The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a lunch, bevrage and dessert provided to each supporter in attendance. RSVPs are required by April 15.

Festivities will begin with a silent auction for paid getaways and other prizes, followed by the luncheon section which will feature a guest keynote speaker and other presentations.

Since opening doors to patients in 2012, CVIM has provided primary care, lab services, optometry and more to over 3,500 county residents, the majority of whom were low-income, uninsured or underinsured.

According to Martha Spiers, executive director of CVIM, the annual luncheon is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year and proceeds will support the organization's operating costs, with event sponsorship opportunities also available at a range of donation levels.

Tiers of sponsorship begin at $250, ranging incrementally up to $10,000, which earns one organization sole recognition as the event's official title sponsor, featured prominently on all event invitations and marketing materials with a range of additional benefits.

Spiers said funding for operational expenses will be especially critical to CVIM as it continues fundraising for its Capital Campaign Project, funding the renovation of a 5,000-square-foot facility on Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus which will house the organization's new clinic.

She said that supply chain complications have led to unexpected construction delays since breaking ground on the new clinic in February, and CVIM is currently procuring an interim space to conduct operations from June 1 until they are able to move into the new space later in the fall.

The organization has raised nearly $2.6 million toward the $3 million project, with funding issuances including $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated by Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City; Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego; and Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville. The Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care provided $700,000 in matching funds, and another $650,000 came from a federal community development grant approved by Clackamas County.

The county on Tuesday, March 29, unanimously approved a $3,000 sponsorship of the upcoming luncheon, with Chair Tootie Smith lauding their efforts and stating that she has been supportive of the program since joining the county board. Spiers said: "I really appreciate the way the board, in particular Chair Tootie Smith, has championed our project as they have."

To RSVP or learn more about the luncheon, click here . Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Rebekah Tambe, development director for CVIM, at dd@clackamasvim.org.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Canby Herald
Canby Herald

34

Followers

1K+

Posts

13K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Portland Tribune

Clackamas program fosters opportunities for diverse educators

Countywide fund provides scholarships and training to aspiring educators of color. Overcoming factors resulting in only about 11% of Oregon's licensed educators being of color is the key objective of a Clackamas County program connecting aspiring teachers from diverse backgrounds to financial and training resources. Launched in 2020, the Clackamas...
Mercury

Chester County Community Foundation to host annual dessert competition

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Community Foundation will host its annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity, on March 21 at 4 p.m. at the Whitford Country Club in Exton. Chester County’s finest dessert chefs will showcase their delectable creations at the Chester County Community Foundation’s annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
City
Canby, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related field. Committed to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOAT 7

City of Albuquerque and Locker 505 host 10th annual Recyclothes drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every year, thousands of Albuquerque students go without basic necessities. As you do your spring cleaning, think about donating your clothes to Recyclothes. Every year, Albuquerque Solid Waste and Locker 505 teams up for this clothing drive, which helps make sure Albuquerque Public School students in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS42.com

Shelby County dentist hosts teeth whitening fundraiser

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- A Shelby County dentist wants to help people with their dental care and help some local charities. Dr. Thomas Dudney of Alabaster is hosting a Smiles for Life fundraiser. He is whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. A spokesperson says all you must do is schedule your teeth whitening appointment with the doctor through June. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds will benefit Smiles for Life Foundation to help kids’ charities. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charity, Smile a Mile, that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
The Times-Reporter

United Way of Tuscarawas County celebrates conclusion of 79th annual fundraising campaign

The United Way of Tuscarawas County celebrated the conclusion of its 79th annual fundraising campaign with a virtual awards ceremony sponsored by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Brad Bielski, dean and chief administrative officer of Kent State University at Tuscarawas and 2021 United Way campaign chair, announced a record breaking campaign for the second year in a row with a total of $611,564.80.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Niles Daily Star

Buchanan Marching Band hosts annual Play-A-Thon fundraiser

BUCHANAN — A local marching band is using the month of March to tread toward its fundraising goals. The Buchanan High School marching band program hosted its annual Play-A-Thon Tuesday night at Buchanan Middle School. A free concert, the Play-A-Thon consisted of band members from sixth through 12th grade...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Health Care Services#Charity#Rsvps#Cvim
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land. Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Fairgrounds welcomes new director

Brian Crow brings years of music festival and other experience to Clackamas County position. Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center has named Brian Crow as its new executive director. Crow has been on the job for about a week now, but said he is excited for the future of the fairgrounds. Crow comes to the county with 20 years of experience in the music industry, working on concerts and music festivals across the country. He said a lot of components that go into putting on a music festival are the same for the county fair. Having experience organizing...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Planting event set for March 26

Canby Area Beautification looking for volunteers to help plant 500-plus tree seedlings along Willow Creek. A beautification project through Canby Area Beautification along Willow Creek is planned for Saturday, March 26. Volunteers are being sought to help with a project that aims to plant more than 500 tree seedlings at...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Latest CARE award winner announced

Carus Elementary health assistant Melinda Ross tabbed for honor via 'positivity, generous spirit.'This month, third-grade students cheered in the Carus Elementary School cafeteria as health assistant Melinda Ross received the Canby Area Recognition of Excellence (CARE) Award. "When you're hurt, when you're emotionally upset, when you're having a hard day, we know we can count on Ms. Melinda," Principal Sam Thompson said during the surprise. "She brightens all of your days, she brightens our day, and that's why she got nominated for this. And I think it's a good example for all of us as we think about how...
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
The Cheyenne Post

The COMEA Shelter will Host Annual Tacos and Tequila Fundraiser

Join the COMEA Shelter of Cheyenne for its annual Tacos & Tequila fundraiser! The event will be held on May 6, 2022, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall from 5:00pm-9:00pm. The night will include a live and silent auction, taco bar, live music, and tequila tasting!. All proceeds benefit...
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy