Lock Haven, PA

Covenant Cafe to resume meetings starting April 4

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

LOCK HAVEN — The Covenant Cafe, an early stage Alzheimer’s activity group, is pleased to announce that they are now re-opened as of Tuesday, April 5 from 1-3 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St., Lock Haven. The Alzheimer’s Association had closed all in-person programs in January 2022...

Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

“Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.”. Seeking Sobriety, a local AA meeting, meets Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 112 E. Main St., Lock Haven. Enter through the door at the end of a walkway on the right of the church. The open meeting features rotating topics with a focus on tools and a mindset for getting and staying sober.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local briefs

LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven University President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs announces Drag Diversity Story Time with Sugar Plum, a children’s book reading and sing-a-long, on Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Stevenson Library. The program will feature Sugar Plum, a drag queen, reading “Auntie Uncle: Drag Queen Hero” by Ellie Royce and sing-a-long to “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” by Lil Miss Hot Mess.
FLEMINGTON, PA
Lockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

Howard United Methodist Church will host a benefit take-out spaghetti supper today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and those under age 5 can eat free. To order your take-out meals call Patti at 814-625-2182.
BEECH CREEK, PA
Lockhaven Express

Friendship Community Center to remember Mark Confer

BEECH CREEK — Friendship Community Center in Beech Creek will be “Remembering Mark Confer” on Sunday, April 3, from 2-6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come to the FCC to share their memories and stories of Mark with his wife Fay and others of his family. Mark...
Lockhaven Express

Local veteran and supporters finish 50-mile trek in Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — It was a long and winding road for one local veteran as he and many supporters walked 50 miles from Hughesville to Lock Haven to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. On March 25, Sgt. Ryan Hayslip began his 50-mile trek from Lycoming County all the...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Benefit spaghetti dinner Friday to help Howard resident

Emanuel Yoder of Howard has been receiving cancer treatments and will be having a second stem cell transplant at Hershey Medical Center in mid-April. A benefit supper is planned for the family at the Howard United Methodist Church on Friday, April 1. The spaghetti supper will be by take-out orders and will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. The prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and those under age 5 can eat for free. Pre-ordering your meals is suggested by calling Patti at 814-625-2182. Yoder is a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He and his wife Jessica have twin daughters, Autumn and Alexis, who are 14 and Mackenzie who is 8 years old. Pictured with Emanuel Yoder is, from left, his wife “Jess” and their daughters, Autumn, Mackenzie and Alexis.
HOWARD, PA
Lockhaven Express

For Tyler and Lindsey Penland, new venture is a labor of love

MILL HALL — What started out as a search for land to build storage units turned into something much more rewarding for Tyler Penland. Originally, Penland wanted to find some land where he could potentially build some storage units in Clinton County. In the process, he and his wife realized that Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, 2997 Renovo Road in Mill Hall, was on the market. Tyler and Lindsey Hackenberg Penland purchased the personal care home around a month ago.
MILL HALL, PA
Lockhaven Express

Huff-Love named Lions citizen for March

JERSEY SHORE — The Jersey Shore Lions’ Club Citizen of the Month for March is Karis Ethan Huff-Love, son of Pamela Huff-Love and Gregory Love of Avis, Pa. Karis’s activities include the following: for one year, Constitutional Convention, Key Club and Renaissance Club; for three years, National Spanish Honor Society; and for four years, National English Honor Society.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Sons of Italy doles out over $45K to area organizations

LOCK HAVEN — Multiple representatives of community organizations gathered on the Sons and Daughters of Italy’s heated outdoor patio this week to receive donations from the Sons of Italy totaling $38,000. Overall, the Sons gave $45,150 to 24 non-profits, programs and community oriented projects from January to March...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Geisinger hosts free shred day event

DANVILLE — In observance of Earth Day, Geisinger is hosting free Community Shred Days at several locations across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including at Geisinger Jersey Shore. Community members can bring their confidential personal and financial documents, such as bank statements, credit card bills and tax forms to be securely shredded on site and recycled.
DANVILLE, PA

