Covenant Cafe to resume meetings starting April 4

Emanuel Yoder of Howard has been receiving cancer treatments and will be having a second stem cell transplant at Hershey Medical Center in mid-April. A benefit supper is planned for the family at the Howard United Methodist Church on Friday, April 1. The spaghetti supper will be by take-out orders and will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. The prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and those under age 5 can eat for free. Pre-ordering your meals is suggested by calling Patti at 814-625-2182. Yoder is a graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. He and his wife Jessica have twin daughters, Autumn and Alexis, who are 14 and Mackenzie who is 8 years old. Pictured with Emanuel Yoder is, from left, his wife “Jess” and their daughters, Autumn, Mackenzie and Alexis.

HOWARD, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO