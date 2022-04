The Penn State Berks Human Movement Research Center will host the college’s fifth annual National Biomechanics Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6. This year, approximately 200 high school students and their chaperones from 13 schools are expected to register for the program. Students and chaperones are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch with them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO