Los Angeles, CA

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

 2 days ago
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor...

Flora W
1d ago

God bless him and his family 🙏🏻. This is a horrific diagnosis and so debilitating. Love your movies sir, thank you for years of enjoyment 🥰

Frankie Linch
1d ago

This is a DIFFERENT TYPE OF DEMENTIA!! My dad has Lewy Body which is what Robin Williams had; My Paternal Grandmother had this and lived to 96; My mom has a different form that has similar signs as Dyslexia; and Two Uncles had CTE, which is a DIFFERENT TYPE OF DEMENTIA!! It's heartbreaking watching someone that spoke all the time go to NOT BEING ABLE TO SPEAK AT ALL AND NOT UNDERSTANDING WHEN YOUR LOVE ONES ARE TELLING THEM THAT THEY LOVE THEM BECAUSE THEY DON'T KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!!😭😭😭😭

Beleda the Druid
1d ago

This is a sad thing to have happened to Bruce and his loved ones... Good on them for taking this situation seriously and honestly.... Unlike the Dolt in the White House who refuses to be honest about his oh so obvious mental health

