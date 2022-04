MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 10 years, the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam has captivated fans of the majestic bird. On Tuesday, the popular livestream captured its first hatchling of the year. Due to weather conditions making the nest wet and cold, it’s been tough spotting the eaglet, which is being kept warm by its parents. Then, on Friday, the second chick hatched. As fans flock to the livestream to see the eagle family, we thought it’d be great to hear more about the popular animal cam. Lori Naumann is the spokesperson for the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program and operator of the EagleCam. She says the livestream...

