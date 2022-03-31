ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morning Bid: A quarter for the ages

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeXQ9_0ev2j1Qy00

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee.

Whether you are a macro-guru or an astute stock picker, this is a quarter that most investors would like to forget.

Most consensus trades coming into 2022 including long value stocks, yield curve steepeners and buying euros have been crushed. Not only world stocks have witnessed the most gut-wrenching volatility in years, the first three months of the year has fuelled the strongest commodities rally since World War I and the fastest rise in global interest rates in decades.

But as the dust settles on the first quarter, stock markets are slowly finding their feet. U.S. stocks (.SPX) are back to within 5% of the all-time high struck on January 4.

A global stock index will end the quarter down around 4%, its worst performance since the pandemic crash two years ago but well above the 14% year-to-date drop only two weeks ago.

Bond and currencies have fared worse. A Bank of America U.S. Treasuries index is on track for its worst quarterly performance in 25 years while the Japanese yen has declined a whopping 6% in the last three months, a speed of decline only rivaled by the British pound after the Brexit referendum vote. Volatility has soared across asset classes.

But taking the 30,000 feet view above the quarterly market performance, some longer term trends are emerging. Russia's invasion of Ukraine means global supply chains will remain under pressure for the forseeable future and global policymakers will struggle to control rampant inflation without choking growth.

For now, markets are taking the optimistic view. U.S. and European stock futures are higher and oil prices lower on signs the Biden administration is considering a massive release of crude oil from U.S. reserves to combat inflation. read more

However, a slide in Chinese stocks as output data reflect the damage of renewed lockdowns in technology and factory hubs weighed on Asian markets. Treasuries added to price gains, while a portion of the curve has pulled out of a brief inversion that raised concerns about an impending recession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZemvT_0ev2j1Qy00
Global markets year-to-date

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- U.S. data dump: Personal income, spending, Initial jobless claims.

- Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) reports smaller-than-expected profit

- China's factory and services sectors swung into negative territory in March,

- French inflation rises more than expected in March to record 5.1%

- COVID spending helped UK economy to grow in late 2021

Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in China

- ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria, ECB board member Philip R. Lane, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos

- New York President John Williams

- OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

- US weekly jobless claims/PCE price index

- Emerging markets: Colombia, Czech central banks

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Bank Of America#Japanese#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Reuters

Wall Street worries again over Ukraine, inflation

BOSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the...
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Putin threatens to turn off Europe's gas supplies TOMORROW if countries refuse to pay in roubles, saying 'We get nothing free of charge and we are not going to engage in charity either'

Vladimir Putin today threatened to turn off Europe's gas supplies from tomorrow if countries refuse to pay in roubles. The Russian President, announcing a decree in televised remarks, said foreign buyers would have to 'open rouble accounts in Russian banks' which can be used to pay for 'gas delivered starting from tomorrow'.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Dow falls 200 points as Wall Street wraps up first losing quarter in 2 years

Stocks were modestly lower on Thursday as traders wrap up a rocky first quarter for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 230 points, or about 0.7%. The S&P 500 dipped roughly 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.7%. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped 5%, weighing on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy