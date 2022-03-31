ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Building a summer home for college softball players

By Paul Danzer
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mru7_0ev2isaF00 Women's Collegiate Softball League in planning stages; summer all-star games coming in 2023.

Never one to be idle for long, Ken Wilson is going to bat for another Portland collegiate summer league.

A past commissioner for two wood-bat summer baseball leagues and the original owner of the Portland Pickles, Wilson has established the Women's Collegiate Softball League and plans to begin league play at Erv Lind Stadium in Northeast Portland in the summer of 2023.

First comes an three-day collegiate softball event this July to give fans a taste of Wilson's vision.

A former play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball and NHL teams, Wilson is working to duplicate the success he had in revitalizing Walker Stadium when he founded the Pickles in 2015.

Wilson, who moved to Portland in 2008 after a long career calling professional baseball and hockey on radio and TV, said the softball idea sprouted in March of 2020 as Wilson thought about his next project.

As was the case when he saw Walker Stadium in Lents Park as an underused resource and led the effort to turn it into the Pickles' home, Wilson saw Erv Lind Stadium, a 500-seat softball stadium at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, and thought, "Why not?"

Throw in the growing popularity of the Women's College World Series, and a league for women similar to the summer leagues available for college baseball players made sense to Wilson.

Wilson knows of three such leagues that will operate in 2022: The Carolina Collegiate Softball League, the Florida Gulf Coast League in Bradenton, Florida, and the Sunflower Summer Collegiate Softball League in Wichita, Kansas. He described those leagues as more recreational in nature than what he is building in Portland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DZ23_0ev2isaF00 The Women's Collegiate Softball League won't start play until the summer of 2023. But a three-day Portland All-Star Softball Festival planned for July 15-17 will give a glimpse of the action fans will experience when the league debuts. Wilson and Bill Hiebert, the WCSL president, are working to finalize rosters for that event.

When it begins play in 2023, the plan is for the WCSL to consist of three teams of 15 players, giving 45 players with remaining college eligibility an opportunity to improve their softball skills and have some fun. Wilson said about 30 players have expressed interest, so far, but he's hoping to connect with more college softball coaches about the project.

The three teams will be named the Oregon Mist, Portland Puddles and Rose City Raindrops. Each team will play a 28-game schedule for a total of 42 games, which will be played Wednesdays through Sundays from mid-June through mid-August.

Wilson said he has had strong interest from a variety of sponsors eager to associate with a women's sport and family entertainment. Beneficial State Bank is the league's presenting sponsor. Wilson said Coca-Cola is a sponsor that will have logo patches on the uniforms. Other sponsors already lined up, according to Wilson, are Anheuser-Busch, Adventist Health Portland, Laurelwood Brew Pub, Pizza Schmizza and Troutdale Sand & Gravel.

For players who have aged out of the ASA/club softball that ends with 18-and-under teams, a summer collegiate league can fill a void, Wilson said.

His biggest challenge has been recruiting players. Getting connected with college softball coaches whose players could benefit from a summer league has proven difficult.

"A lot of people don't know that we're out there," Wilson said. "College coaches are really the key to get players. We think over time we will become an elite league, but we have to prove ourselves."

In fact, Wilson sees no reason why the Women's Collegiate Softball League won't become the place for elite college players, much as the Cape Cod League is for college baseball players.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
Gresham Outlook

No. 6 Gresham softball in cruise control as league play looms

Youth-led Gophers shutout McKay 38-0 in latest non-conference drubbing; Fre. Maggie Faulkner goes 3-4 with 6 RBIsIt was never really in doubt for Gresham softball as its cruised to another runaway non-conference victory Wednesday evening, March 30. The No. 6 Gophers went screaming out of the gates with a flurry of hits and runs against visiting McKay. It was a 13-0 lead after the Scotts got their first out, and 14-0 when Gresham first got through its lineup. That trend continued throughout the 38-0 win against McKay, in a contest that was called after the top of the...
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
College Sports
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Boys Lacrosse Slideshow: Lakeridge 13, Sherwood 3

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team's win over Sherwood. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team's 13-3 win over...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Love it or loathe it: Pickleball issue isn't going away

I was pleased to see the Advisory Board's management of these competing interests, and willingness to reach a compromise. "Pickleball;" a word that surprisingly evokes significant emotion. Joy to those millions now playing worldwide, and angst to those enduring sounds and commotion caused by those millions now playing in their backyards.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#College Baseball#Summer Home#Collegiate Softball#The Portland Pickles#Major League Baseball#Nhl
Portland Tribune

Jaydon Dureau enjoying his final season with Portland Winterhawks

Winger has embraced playing one more season of junior hockey as a 20-year-old.As a 20-year-old hockey player whose first full season with the Portland Winterhawks was in 2018-19, Jaydon Dureau could have been disappointed when the Tampa Bay Lightning decided one more season of junior hockey would be best for the young winger. But, with both his play and his voice, Dureau is demonstrating his commitment to improve his game while helping the Winterhawks win. As the Winterhawks push toward the playoffs, Dureau (who participated in five postseason games in 2019) is one of the few Portland players who has...
NHL
kpic

Ducks excited to host Hayward Premiere as capacity limits no longer apply

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Thorns show firepower, depth in dispatching Angel City FC

Thorns' 3-0 Wednesday win at Providence Park was highlighted by high-quality goals, promising debuts. Playing the second of three matches over eight days, the Portland Thorns beat their second expansion team in a row, defeating Angel City FC 3-0 in Portland's first home match of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup. The Thorns have two wins and a draw halfway through their six group games in the Challenge Cup. An announced crowd of 9,002 at Providence Park witnessed a couple of high-quality goals and multiple firsts for the home team. The scoring In the 31st minute, Sophia...
PORTLAND, OR
Fort Morgan Times

Former UNC AD Jim Fallis named to national athletic director hall of fame

A former University of Northern Colorado athletic director has been named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame, the university announced this week. Jim Fallis earned a spot in the NACDA 2022 Hall of Fame for his efforts from 1993 to 2004. Fallis was instrumental...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Portland Tribune

Beaverton teen wins runner-up in state poetry reading contest

High school sophomore Maria Daniels is the Oregon runner-up to the national Poetry Out Loud recitation competition. Maria Daniels, a high school sophomore from Beaverton, was a finalist in the Oregon Poetry Out Loud poetry reading contest held online Friday, March 11. If the first-place winner — Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris from...
BEAVERTON, OR
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Courtney Miller strikes out 15 to lead Ferris softball; Crimson Rice homers, pitches Shadle Park to win

Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
SPOKANE, WA
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Digital lottery coming for 'Hamilton'

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world. 'Hamilton' tickets — There'll be a digital lottery for "Hamilton" tickets for the hit Broadway show's Portland stay, April 13-May 1 at Keller Auditorium. A limited number of tickets will be available for...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy