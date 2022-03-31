Building a summer home for college softball players

Women's Collegiate Softball League in planning stages; summer all-star games coming in 2023.

Never one to be idle for long, Ken Wilson is going to bat for another Portland collegiate summer league.

A past commissioner for two wood-bat summer baseball leagues and the original owner of the Portland Pickles, Wilson has established the Women's Collegiate Softball League and plans to begin league play at Erv Lind Stadium in Northeast Portland in the summer of 2023.

First comes an three-day collegiate softball event this July to give fans a taste of Wilson's vision.

A former play-by-play announcer for Major League Baseball and NHL teams, Wilson is working to duplicate the success he had in revitalizing Walker Stadium when he founded the Pickles in 2015.

Wilson, who moved to Portland in 2008 after a long career calling professional baseball and hockey on radio and TV, said the softball idea sprouted in March of 2020 as Wilson thought about his next project.

As was the case when he saw Walker Stadium in Lents Park as an underused resource and led the effort to turn it into the Pickles' home, Wilson saw Erv Lind Stadium, a 500-seat softball stadium at Normandale Park in Northeast Portland, and thought, "Why not?"

Throw in the growing popularity of the Women's College World Series, and a league for women similar to the summer leagues available for college baseball players made sense to Wilson.

Wilson knows of three such leagues that will operate in 2022: The Carolina Collegiate Softball League, the Florida Gulf Coast League in Bradenton, Florida, and the Sunflower Summer Collegiate Softball League in Wichita, Kansas. He described those leagues as more recreational in nature than what he is building in Portland.

The Women's Collegiate Softball League won't start play until the summer of 2023. But a three-day Portland All-Star Softball Festival planned for July 15-17 will give a glimpse of the action fans will experience when the league debuts. Wilson and Bill Hiebert, the WCSL president, are working to finalize rosters for that event.

When it begins play in 2023, the plan is for the WCSL to consist of three teams of 15 players, giving 45 players with remaining college eligibility an opportunity to improve their softball skills and have some fun. Wilson said about 30 players have expressed interest, so far, but he's hoping to connect with more college softball coaches about the project.

The three teams will be named the Oregon Mist, Portland Puddles and Rose City Raindrops. Each team will play a 28-game schedule for a total of 42 games, which will be played Wednesdays through Sundays from mid-June through mid-August.

Wilson said he has had strong interest from a variety of sponsors eager to associate with a women's sport and family entertainment. Beneficial State Bank is the league's presenting sponsor. Wilson said Coca-Cola is a sponsor that will have logo patches on the uniforms. Other sponsors already lined up, according to Wilson, are Anheuser-Busch, Adventist Health Portland, Laurelwood Brew Pub, Pizza Schmizza and Troutdale Sand & Gravel.

For players who have aged out of the ASA/club softball that ends with 18-and-under teams, a summer collegiate league can fill a void, Wilson said.

His biggest challenge has been recruiting players. Getting connected with college softball coaches whose players could benefit from a summer league has proven difficult.

"A lot of people don't know that we're out there," Wilson said. "College coaches are really the key to get players. We think over time we will become an elite league, but we have to prove ourselves."

In fact, Wilson sees no reason why the Women's Collegiate Softball League won't become the place for elite college players, much as the Cape Cod League is for college baseball players.

{loadposition sub-article-02}