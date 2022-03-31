Portland Thorns show firepower, depth in dispatching Angel City FC

Thorns' 3-0 Wednesday win at Providence Park was highlighted by high-quality goals, promising debuts.







Playing the second of three matches over eight days, the Portland Thorns beat their second expansion team in a row, defeating Angel City FC 3-0 in Portland's first home match of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup. The Thorns have two wins and a draw halfway through their six group games in the Challenge Cup. An announced crowd of 9,002 at Providence Park witnessed a couple of high-quality goals and multiple firsts for the home team.

The scoring

In the 31st minute, Sophia Smith used her strength to hold off one challenger, Allyson Swaby, then dribbled past defender Vanessa Gilles to finish from 12 yards to put Portland ahead 1-0. The play developed up the left touchline, with Natalie Beckman sending the forward pass that Smith turned into a goal.

In the 53rd minute, Yazmeen Ryan pounced on a loose rebound to score her first Thorns' goal. A Portland corner found the feet of Natalia Kuikka, who took a shot from about 19 yards that goalkeeper DiDi Haracic blocked but did not handle.

In the 78th minute, Morgan Weaver ripped a rope from 23 yards for her first goal of the season, a rocket goal that came after pressure from Madison Pogarch created a turnover. Pogarch made a square pass that Weaver let run across her body before connecting with her right foot.

First impressions — Natalie Beckman played the entire match, starting at left wing back before shifting to the right side late. The rookie grew in confidence as the match progressed, as evidenced by her willingness to play high up the field and contribute to the attack. Portland's fourth-round pick in this year's draft out of the University of Denver, where she played forward, Beckman assisted on Sophia Smith's first-half goal with a well-placed forward ball that allowed Smith to muscle past a defender.

"She's a very exciting player," Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said, noting that Beckman was nervous early on in the match but began to show what she brings as the match progressed. "She does like to take people on and I think she cuts to the end line really well. And we just started to see that at the end (of the match)."

Other debuts included Taylor Porter making her first start for the Thorns, playing the central role in Portland's midfield; and Gabby Provenzano, Portland's second-round pick in the 2022 draft, made her debut, coming on in the 84th minute.

What we learned — Granted, the opponent was a first-year club just getting started, but the Thorns appear to have good depth, including several promising young players. Beckman's assertiveness, once she settled into the match, was notable. Because this match came in the middle of a three-games-in-eight-days week — with a meaningful match on tap Saturday against rival OL Reign — some regular starters had to rest. Christine Sinclair, Meghan Klingenberg and Sam Coffey (a rookie who had started the first two matches in midfield) got the whole night off. Natalie Kuikka played an impactful hour at right wing back.

Slow start — Perhaps because of young players in the lineup and some fresh combinations, particularly in midfield, the Thorns struggled to get a foothold during a first half that saw Angel City with 60% of possession. The only reason Portland led 1-0 at halftime was another special play from a confident Sophia Smith.

While some of the early struggles can be explained by youth and new combinations in the lineup, Wilkinson wasn't accepting that as an excuse.

"I think the team came out really, really sloppy and slow and didn't have any spark," Wilkinson said, noting a lack of energy in the stadium. "The second half, I thought (Thorns players) really changed the game around and really started to impose what they wanted to do and what they can do."

Striking confidence — Smith has been a dynamo up top since preseason and continued to be a handful for defenses. But the goals that might mean more for the Thorns are Weaver's and Ryan's. It was the first goal of the season for each, and the first professional goal for Ryan. Smith said the Thorns encourage Weaver to shoot more often, and her goal showed why.

Weaver was clearly thrilled by the goal with a fist-pumping celebration.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It felt good," Weaver said. "You watch my reaction, you can tell. It just hit my foot well, and so I was really excited about it. And we build from here now."

Getting goals from Smith and Weaver — who the Thorns drafted with the top two picks back inn 2020 — in a game they started together is encouraging. Another positive: Marissa Everett almost scored her first of the season moments before Morgan's goal.

Big chances — In the 30th minute, the Thorns' Rocky Rodriguez had a Grade-A chance saved and her follow-up header went high.

In the 49th minute, Morgan Weaver sent a shot high from an angle to the right of goal on a transition opportunity.

In the 68th minute, Angel City's Christen Press stormed forward up the left wing and took a shot from a tight angle that Bella Bixby reached up to catch.

In the 77th minute, Portland's Marissa Everett sent a shot just past the far post after she got free in the box off of a throw-in.

Lineup notes — Rocky Rodriguez got her first start of the season after recovering from an ankle injury and played the first half before Hina Sugita took over on the right side of midfield. … Weaver started alongside Smith up top for the first time in this Challenge Cup. … Marissa Everett took over for Smith up front in the 67th minute. … Madison Pogarch played the final 20 minutes at left wing back, the first action of the season for Pogarch after an ankle injury. … 2021 draft pick Hannah Betfort, who saw limited action last season, made her 2022 debut as a late substitute.

Challenge Cup update — At 2-0-1 (seven points) Portland is atop the West Division. The winner on Saturday, when OL Reign visits Providence Park, will have a leg up in the division. The first-place team in each of the three divisions, plus the second-place team with the best record, advance to the Challenge Cup semifinals after each team plays six group-stage matches.

Next Thorns match — OL Reign at Portland, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2 (Paramount+ live stream).

{loadposition sub-article-02}