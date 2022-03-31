Over 15 years, West Linn couple restores neighborhood open space

Sherry Palmer and Bruce Johnson work with SOLVE to remove invasives and plant native species along Skye Parkway.

Fifteen years ago, the 4 1/2 acres of open space surrounding Arbor Creek off of Skye Parkway was a dumping ground for junk and covered in invasive species like blackberries and ivy.

Then Bruce Johnson and Sherry Palmer stepped in.

Today, the natural area is one of the most pristine in the city, according to David Klienke, a volunteer who works at clearing invasive species from West Linn parks and open spaces.

The Skye Parkway Open Space is a vegetated ravine surrounding Arbor Creek, a year-round stream, with narrow trails mostly used by deer and other wildlife.

Johnson and Palmer, a married couple who live near the space, were concerned about its welfare. Though the city owns the land, the Parks and Recreation Department does not have the resources to care for it.

Retired, and with plenty of time and determination, Johnson set out to restore the area himself 15 years ago. Palmer joined him a couple years later once she retired too.

"Initially when we started working in here, we found trampolines, patio furniture, building material, tires, drug paraphernalia, but since we've been back here the illegal dumping has stopped," Palmer said.

The pair also were concerned about the trees succumbing to the ivy that crept onto their trunks and limbs. Still, Johnson and Palmer could see the beauty beneath.

"I could see the potential that it could look really nice if someone could work there," Johnson said. "We're more than happy to volunteer. We enjoy the work; it's rewarding enough for us."

The couple worked diligently, digging out invasive blackberries, ivy, clematis and laurel and eventually planting native species like Douglas firs. In 2019, they grew all the more determined after learning their neighborhood was at high risk for wildfires.

Johnson and Palmer shifted their focus from removing invasive species to removing ladder fuels (vegetation that would allow a fire to climb from a forest floor to the tree canopy). Palmer also began working with the Skyline Ridge Neighborhood Association and Firewise program to have the space Firewise-certified. Firewise is a national program aimed at reducing fire risks in communities.

Palmer hung door-tags on neighbors' homes educating them about fire risk and contacted Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue to have them walk the neighborhood to assess its resiliency to fires.

Palmer and Jonson's neighbors bought in. One of those neighbors, Devanie Scheidler, even began leading the neighborhood's fire prevention efforts.

Neighbors living next to the open space have started removing invasive species and ladder fuels from their properties, Palmer said.

Neighbors also pitched in to help remove debris after last year's ice storm. They cleared four giant dumpsters worth of fallen limbs and trees and only recently completed the debris removal.

Now, Johnson and Palmer are once again focused on removing invasive species and planting natives. They consulted with Bosky Dell Native Plant Nursery on which plants would work best and received donated plants from the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department.

To support this work, Johnson and Palmer, along with SOLVE, are hosting a work party at the site 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 3.

"Our objective is to naturalize this area, not necessarily as a park but to naturalize it for the native plants and for the birds and animals," Johnson said.

They also hope other neighborhoods will see their work and begin clearing their own open spaces to reduce fire risk. Johnson and Palmer wanted to thank all those who have helped them with the open space over the past decade and a half: Tarra Wiencken, Ken Worcester and Ken Warner of the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department, Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, Bosky Dell Nursery, TVF&R, the Skyline Ridge Neighborhood Association, Firewise, David Kleinke, SOLVE and all their neighbors.

