ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Over 15 years, West Linn couple restores neighborhood open space

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Sherry Palmer and Bruce Johnson work with SOLVE to remove invasives and plant native species along Skye Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WLHs_0ev2ioIZ00

Fifteen years ago, the 4 1/2 acres of open space surrounding Arbor Creek off of Skye Parkway was a dumping ground for junk and covered in invasive species like blackberries and ivy.

Then Bruce Johnson and Sherry Palmer stepped in.

Today, the natural area is one of the most pristine in the city, according to David Klienke, a volunteer who works at clearing invasive species from West Linn parks and open spaces.

The Skye Parkway Open Space is a vegetated ravine surrounding Arbor Creek, a year-round stream, with narrow trails mostly used by deer and other wildlife.

Johnson and Palmer, a married couple who live near the space, were concerned about its welfare. Though the city owns the land, the Parks and Recreation Department does not have the resources to care for it.

Retired, and with plenty of time and determination, Johnson set out to restore the area himself 15 years ago. Palmer joined him a couple years later once she retired too.

"Initially when we started working in here, we found trampolines, patio furniture, building material, tires, drug paraphernalia, but since we've been back here the illegal dumping has stopped," Palmer said.

The pair also were concerned about the trees succumbing to the ivy that crept onto their trunks and limbs. Still, Johnson and Palmer could see the beauty beneath.

"I could see the potential that it could look really nice if someone could work there," Johnson said. "We're more than happy to volunteer. We enjoy the work; it's rewarding enough for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjESP_0ev2ioIZ00

The couple worked diligently, digging out invasive blackberries, ivy, clematis and laurel and eventually planting native species like Douglas firs. In 2019, they grew all the more determined after learning their neighborhood was at high risk for wildfires.

Johnson and Palmer shifted their focus from removing invasive species to removing ladder fuels (vegetation that would allow a fire to climb from a forest floor to the tree canopy). Palmer also began working with the Skyline Ridge Neighborhood Association and Firewise program to have the space Firewise-certified. Firewise is a national program aimed at reducing fire risks in communities.

Palmer hung door-tags on neighbors' homes educating them about fire risk and contacted Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue to have them walk the neighborhood to assess its resiliency to fires.

Palmer and Jonson's neighbors bought in. One of those neighbors, Devanie Scheidler, even began leading the neighborhood's fire prevention efforts.

Neighbors living next to the open space have started removing invasive species and ladder fuels from their properties, Palmer said.

Neighbors also pitched in to help remove debris after last year's ice storm. They cleared four giant dumpsters worth of fallen limbs and trees and only recently completed the debris removal.

Now, Johnson and Palmer are once again focused on removing invasive species and planting natives. They consulted with Bosky Dell Native Plant Nursery on which plants would work best and received donated plants from the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpcmu_0ev2ioIZ00

To support this work, Johnson and Palmer, along with SOLVE, are hosting a work party at the site 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 3.

"Our objective is to naturalize this area, not necessarily as a park but to naturalize it for the native plants and for the birds and animals," Johnson said.

They also hope other neighborhoods will see their work and begin clearing their own open spaces to reduce fire risk. Johnson and Palmer wanted to thank all those who have helped them with the open space over the past decade and a half: Tarra Wiencken, Ken Worcester and Ken Warner of the West Linn Parks and Recreation Department, Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, Bosky Dell Nursery, TVF&R, the Skyline Ridge Neighborhood Association, Firewise, David Kleinke, SOLVE and all their neighbors.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune

2K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

468K+

Views

Related
Secret SF

SF’s Newest Neighborhood Has An Event Space, Public Park, And More

A new neighborhood just opened up in San Francisco, and it’s turning heads for its beautiful public park and promising event programming. 5M took 4 acres of underutilized parking lots and buildings, and transformed them into a gorgeous new community space with a luxury residence, office building, public park and outdoor event space. The billion-dollar project, $20M of which went to the park space, is promising some amazing times in SoMa.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
West Linn Tidings

Meet West Linn's new library dogs

Booker and Whiskey help out at the West Linn Library as Otto prepares to retire Booker and Whiskey, the newest big, book-loving dogs at the West Linn Public Library are following in the pawteps of their big brother Otto. The large and fluffy leonbergers are preparing to take over for Otto, West Linn's first library dog, who plans to retire this summer. Otto has been the furry face of the West Linn library for several years, but Library Operations Supervisor Melanie Nelson, who owns the three library dogs, said, at 7 years old, he is beginning to mellow...
WEST LINN, OR
KISS 104.1

Two More Shops Open in Restored Binghamton Building

Additional businesses have started operating at the Number 5 Commons development in Binghamton's South Side. Common Soil Juicery opened for business Monday in a building at 39 South Washington Street. The space was last used by La Tazza coffeehouse. Co-owners Riley Stichter and Julie Chambers have been working over the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Linn, OR
Government
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Habitat for Humanity West Bend ReStore opens with additions

WEST BEND — The Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties opened their new West Bend ReStore located at the old Skate Country 1950 N. Main St. in West Bend on March 19. Habitat staff and volunteers spent the last seven months creating an entirely new floorplan to...
Jersey Shore Online

Open Space Plans Mapped

JACKSON – The township has a good variety of open space land that has been purchased for preservation, conservation and recreation purposes over time, officials said. Colliers Engineering Senior Project Manager Gerald DeFelicis recently provided a review of the township’s open space properties to the governing body. A large amount of it is contiguous but there are also various independent parcels.
JACKSON, NJ
West Linn Tidings

Rising construction costs tighten budget for West Linn projects

City short nearly $1 million for Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall projects Rising construction costs have left the city of West Linn with a shortfall of over $900,000 for planned projects to renovate the Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall. The city has worked for several years with the Friends of Robinwood Station on plans to upgrade the station by fixing the leaky roof, seismically retrofitting the building and adding other improvements to bring the building up to code. Similarly, the city has long partnered with the Willamette Falls and Heritage Area Coalition on a plan to transform West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Debris#Parks And Recreation#Water Conservation#Birds#Invasive Species#Recreation Department
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pickleball enthusiasts will be getting their first free, public pickleball courts in the Steel City. On Monday night, the City Council unanimously voted to allocate around $500,000 to hire a contractor to build eight courts at Mineral Palace Park. City of Pueblo The new courts will go up on the site The post Pueblo City Council allocates money to build pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Open House for Restored Historic Bronson Home

Host and hostess, Ray and Heidi Samec welcome you to tour their restored historic Bronson home. Located at 10 W. Main Street, next door to the Levy County Health Department, the home was built in 1919 for Joseph C. Sale and his wife, Louise (Nebeck) Sale. The home will be open Friday, March 18, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m. to noon. We look forward to meeting you!
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Portland Tribune

North Shore Road Bridge construction in Lake Oswego halts

The city delays repairs for the bridge until this fall due to deeper water levels than anticipated. Shortly after construction work had begun to repair the damaged retaining walls on the North Shore Road Bridge — which sits over Lakewood Bay — it was halted. The city of Lake Oswego stopped the project due to a discovery that the water they needed to remove to complete the repairs was deeper than anticipated.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Lake Oswego Review

Portland housing emergency extended three years

The City Council decides more City Code changes are needed to address homelessness.The City Council voted to extend the Portland's citywide housing state of emergency for three more years on Wednesday, March 30. The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the affordable housing and homeless crises. During the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural area. Clackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City's mayor stepping down 'to put family first'

Rachel Lyles Smith took on role a year ago to replace official who was recalled in November 2020A year after taking the oath of office as Oregon City's mayor, Rachel Lyles Smith said she'll be stepping down from the position so she and her husband can move out of state to be closer to their families. Lyles Smith's resignation will be effective April 22, she wrote to commissioners and the city manager on March 30. Denyse McGriff, who took office this year as Oregon City Commission president, will serve as interim mayor following Lyles Smith's resignation, until a special...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie's 'deer whisperer' captures nature in the suburbs

Chester Kleinhans returns with camera repeatedly to Portland & Western Railroad tracks, hoping for another glimpse at beautyOak Grove resident Chester Kleinhans first saw the white-tailed deer on June 23 last year. It was just the mom, as the fawns must have been stashed somewhere safe, just two days before the record heat wave hit Oregon, topping out at 116 degrees. Eleven days later, Kleinhans had his first encounter with the whole deer family. "Nature has its way of surviving extreme situations," he said. From then on, nature photography went from a hobby to a habit for the 1981...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Community College art exhibit honors Willamette River

Collection of paintings, installations showcases Native American ancestors who stewarded land. Art illustrating the history and health of the storied Willamette River will be showcased this month in partnership with Clackamas Community College. Titled "Braided River: Lower Willamette Speaks," the exhibit will be on display from April 7-29 at the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Time to meet Crooked River Roundup royalty

Crooked River Roundup Queen Olivia Kerr will be introduced to the public at the Roundup Queen Coronation, which will take place early next month. The longstanding tradition to kick off the Crooked River Roundup season with the annual Queen Coronation will take place April 9. The banquet and coronation not...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Broadway Bridge to close temporarily Sunday, April 3

The several-hour daytime closure will allow work crews to do maintenance on the span.The Broadway Bridge will be closed to all traffic much of the day Sunday, April 3, for maintenance work. Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are being asked to use an alternate bridge route to cross the Willamette River, Multnomah County officials announced Tuesday, March 29. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and last until as late as 7 p.m. Sunday. County staff will perform preventive maintenance, replace signs, repair damaged areas of the bridge's deck and repair structures that have been damaged by vehicle crashes, officials said. The nearest bridge crossing for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians is the Steel Bridge. TriMet's Line 17 bus, which typically crosses the Broadway Bridge, will detour to the Steel Bridge during the closure, officials said. The Portland Streetcar's A and B loop service will run across the Tilikum Crossing, turning back at Northwest 10th Avenue and Northrup Street on the west side and Broadway and North Ross Avenue on the east side, they said. For information visit www.multco.us/bridges. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy