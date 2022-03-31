West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

3/18/2022 7:28 a.m. A caller told police he saw a man digging through the trash on Fifth Avenue.

3/18/2022 9:19 a.m. A man told police his name and Social Security number were used to open a bank account.

3/18/2022 10:49 a.m. Someone told police about unwanted contact with a man.

3/18/2022 11:12 a.m. Police took information about a sex crime involving a minor.

3/18/2022 12:43 p.m. A woman on Bennington Court told police that a man who may or may not have been from PGE came to her door and said something about checking a meter.

3/18/2022 1:07 p.m. A woman told police her Lexus was hit in the Safeway parking lot the previous day.

3/18/2022 1:20 p.m. A woman told police that the people who rented her house through Airbnb had not left by their agreed time.

3/18/2022 3:35 p.m. A caller told police that someone moved money out of her bank account through a Zelle account.

3/19/2022 7:19 a.m. A man complained about a car parked on Viewpoint Road.

3/19/2022 12:58 p.m. A caller reported that a man was walking around his neighborhood pretending to be a PGE employee. The caller said he believed the man was casing the neighborhood.

3/19/2022 2:24 p.m. A caller wanted to speak with police about an aggressive dog in the area.

3/19/2022 5:38 p.m. A man told police he smelled marijuana coming from a woman's car at Willamette Park.

3/19/2022 6:34 p.m. A man told police that two kids on electric scooters at Fields Bridge Park were harassing him and his dog.

3/20/2022 8:24 a.m. A woman had questions for police about someone selling fireworks online.

3/20/2022 10:00 a.m. Police were called about a car parked in front of a mailbox on White Cloud Circle.

3/20/2022 1:41 p.m. Police were called about a custody dispute over a dog.

3/20/2022 6:27 p.m. A man told police about a car hitting his cat.

3/20/2022 8:53 p.m. A caller told police about kids driving by and hitting them with pellet guns and water balloons.

3/21/2022 9:16 a.m. A man had questions for police about getting his ID back after a DUI.

3/21/2022 10:13 a.m. A caller told police their spouse left for the store the previous day and did not return.

3/21/2022 12:54 p.m. A woman told police that someone in Texas used her identity to buy a car.

3/21/2022 1:41 p.m. A caller told police about a dead duck.

3/21/2022 3:34 p.m. A parks department employee told police that dispensers were torn off the walls and toilet paper was lit on fire in the men's restroom at the Cedaroak boat ramp.

3/21/2022 6:34 p.m. A caller told police that a child their kid was talking with online mentioned the sexually explicit things he had done. The caller was concerned the child was involved in sex trafficking.

3/22/2022 8:52 a.m. Police were called about a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

3/22/2022 11:34 a.m. A caller told police that a man was going through garbage and recycling bins.

3/22/2022 2:30 p.m. A woman called police believing she was scammed by a locksmith.

3/22/2022 8:00 p.m. A caller told police about an altercation with her husband stemming from his drinking.

3/23/2022 1:01 a.m. Police were called about something suffering a bad PTSD episode.

3/23/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman told police that someone went through her truck overnight and stole a wallet. She said she believed they also tried to enter her house because her dog was barking.

3/23/2022 2:20 p.m. A woman on Coeur D'Alene Drive told police about someone going door to door, leaving flyers and "looking sketchy."

3/23/2022 3:36 p.m. A woman told police about someone harassing her and her fiance.

3/24/2022 6:27 a.m. A man on Saddle Court told police his car was stolen while he was warming it up.

3/24/2022 7:47 a.m. A man on Hammerle Street told police about an ongoing problem with a dog that charged out into the road and "scuffled" with other animals.

3/24/2022 2:58 p.m. A woman called police about a car that had been parked on Long Street for three weeks.

3/24/2022 5:24 p.m. A caller complained about teenagers in a Mercedes speeding up and down Mapleton Drive.

3/24/2022 5:56 p.m. A caller told police that an older man in the Safeway parking lot "tried to bump his teenage son with a truck by revving the engine."

3/24/2022 7:35 p.m. A caller told police that three 10-year-old boys were playing on a tent at Cedaroak Park Primary. The caller said he was concerned the boys would damage the tent or hurt themselves.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.