West Linn, OR

West Linn Police Log

By the Tidings
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

3/18/2022 7:28 a.m. A caller told police he saw a man digging through the trash on Fifth Avenue.

3/18/2022 9:19 a.m. A man told police his name and Social Security number were used to open a bank account.

3/18/2022 10:49 a.m. Someone told police about unwanted contact with a man.

3/18/2022 11:12 a.m. Police took information about a sex crime involving a minor.

3/18/2022 12:43 p.m. A woman on Bennington Court told police that a man who may or may not have been from PGE came to her door and said something about checking a meter.

3/18/2022 1:07 p.m. A woman told police her Lexus was hit in the Safeway parking lot the previous day.

3/18/2022 1:20 p.m. A woman told police that the people who rented her house through Airbnb had not left by their agreed time.

3/18/2022 3:35 p.m. A caller told police that someone moved money out of her bank account through a Zelle account.

3/19/2022 7:19 a.m. A man complained about a car parked on Viewpoint Road.

3/19/2022 12:58 p.m. A caller reported that a man was walking around his neighborhood pretending to be a PGE employee. The caller said he believed the man was casing the neighborhood.

3/19/2022 2:24 p.m. A caller wanted to speak with police about an aggressive dog in the area.

3/19/2022 5:38 p.m. A man told police he smelled marijuana coming from a woman's car at Willamette Park.

3/19/2022 6:34 p.m. A man told police that two kids on electric scooters at Fields Bridge Park were harassing him and his dog.

3/20/2022 8:24 a.m. A woman had questions for police about someone selling fireworks online.

3/20/2022 10:00 a.m. Police were called about a car parked in front of a mailbox on White Cloud Circle.

3/20/2022 1:41 p.m. Police were called about a custody dispute over a dog.

3/20/2022 6:27 p.m. A man told police about a car hitting his cat.

3/20/2022 8:53 p.m. A caller told police about kids driving by and hitting them with pellet guns and water balloons.

3/21/2022 9:16 a.m. A man had questions for police about getting his ID back after a DUI.

3/21/2022 10:13 a.m. A caller told police their spouse left for the store the previous day and did not return.

3/21/2022 12:54 p.m. A woman told police that someone in Texas used her identity to buy a car.

3/21/2022 1:41 p.m. A caller told police about a dead duck.

3/21/2022 3:34 p.m. A parks department employee told police that dispensers were torn off the walls and toilet paper was lit on fire in the men's restroom at the Cedaroak boat ramp.

3/21/2022 6:34 p.m. A caller told police that a child their kid was talking with online mentioned the sexually explicit things he had done. The caller was concerned the child was involved in sex trafficking.

3/22/2022 8:52 a.m. Police were called about a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

3/22/2022 11:34 a.m. A caller told police that a man was going through garbage and recycling bins.

3/22/2022 2:30 p.m. A woman called police believing she was scammed by a locksmith.

3/22/2022 8:00 p.m. A caller told police about an altercation with her husband stemming from his drinking.

3/23/2022 1:01 a.m. Police were called about something suffering a bad PTSD episode.

3/23/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman told police that someone went through her truck overnight and stole a wallet. She said she believed they also tried to enter her house because her dog was barking.

3/23/2022 2:20 p.m. A woman on Coeur D'Alene Drive told police about someone going door to door, leaving flyers and "looking sketchy."

3/23/2022 3:36 p.m. A woman told police about someone harassing her and her fiance.

3/24/2022 6:27 a.m. A man on Saddle Court told police his car was stolen while he was warming it up.

3/24/2022 7:47 a.m. A man on Hammerle Street told police about an ongoing problem with a dog that charged out into the road and "scuffled" with other animals.

3/24/2022 2:58 p.m. A woman called police about a car that had been parked on Long Street for three weeks.

3/24/2022 5:24 p.m. A caller complained about teenagers in a Mercedes speeding up and down Mapleton Drive.

3/24/2022 5:56 p.m. A caller told police that an older man in the Safeway parking lot "tried to bump his teenage son with a truck by revving the engine."

3/24/2022 7:35 p.m. A caller told police that three 10-year-old boys were playing on a tent at Cedaroak Park Primary. The caller said he was concerned the boys would damage the tent or hurt themselves.

