ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Protecting our pandemic-traumatized students, we need stability

By Chelsea King
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eu5M8_0ev2ileO00 It's time for state legislators to invest in the mental health needs of our students, and to do so reliably.

Pamplin recently featured an investigative article outlining the mental health and behavioral challenges faced by today's public school students. It also included an editorial advocating that local and state officials get together immediately and address the crisis. This call to action is both exemplary and timely. However, as a little history will point out, things aren't that simple.

In 2019, education stakeholders from across the state passed what would become known as the "once in a lifetime" Student Success Act. This accomplishment demanded a Herculean effort from education professionals and elected officials from across the state.

At the local level, we were told that to receive our share of the Student Investment Account, we would need to explain how we would use the funds and demonstrate public process to arrive at those decisions. Our district hosted multiple parental engagement sessions, focus groups with students, surveys with hundreds of responses, targeted individual outreach, then analyzed the data to create a thoughtfully crafted plan and budget.

Our local plan was linked to the statewide plan; one of our major goals was to address student mental and behavioral health. Even before the pandemic, state and local education leaders had seen a crisis brewing. We'd accurately assessed its urgency and done everything possible to get out in front of the problem before things got worse. In December 2019, the board approved the district's plan and we were ready to make the hiring and programmatic moves.

Then came COVID, and the State of Oregon told districts that due to economic fallout, we would not receive all the funds that the SSA allocated. In West Linn-Wilsonville, we were told that of the $7.6 million we had been promised, we would only receive $2.4 million.

This choice was a disaster. It placed additional burdens on our youth, our educators, and our public education system. Just when we needed the promised investment, the money was yanked.

What's more, the decision to under fund the Student Investment Account came as Oregon was experiencing an economic boom. We were told the money wasn't there when in fact it actually was. This year, for example, Oregon taxpayers are set to receive $1.9 billion dollars in tax credits. It's estimated that in 2024 another $1 billion of credits will be made available.

Oregon is the only state in the entire country that returns all such funds directly to taxpayers. The reason these credits exist is because state officials underestimated the taxes that individual and corporate taxpayers would owe. To be clear, these credits are not about much needed pandemic relief funds. They're the result of a stronger than expected economy.

This instability has to stop. It's time for state legislators to invest in the mental health needs of our students, and to do so reliably. This doesn't require courage or vision, and it doesn't ask other stakeholders to give anything up. All that has to happen is for the funds to be allocated according to existing state law.

On behalf of Oregon's struggling youth, is that too much to ask?

Chelsea King is the chair of the West Linn-Wilsonville School Board and a candidate for Senate District 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
KGUN 9

Need for student mental health support growing amid pandemic

College is supposed to be one of the best times of a person's life as students experience freedom and learn new things, but the pandemic has changed that. COVID-19 limited social life, canceled internships, and altered the learning environment, to name a few changes. "It wasn't until spring of 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
West Linn Tidings

Oregon parents: Schools keeping kids safe as mask mandate lifts

Liberals are four times more likely than conservatives to say they were 'very concerned' with hospital capacity.Most parents in Oregon say educators have been keeping their kids safe during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state's mask mandate comes to an end Saturday, March 12. While coronavirus outbreaks in schools haven't been a recent problem, just under half of parents said outbreaks in schools in their area had been a problem in the month prior to completing an early February survey. Meanwhile 64% of Oregon parents thought their area's K-12 schools were doing a good job keeping students safe and minimizing...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
therockwalltimes

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next.
EDUCATION
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Cardona Urges Schools to Consider Students With Disabilities When Lifting COVID-19 Mandates

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reminded states and local school districts that they must ensure students with disabilities who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections can continue to safely attend school in person – even as schools drop masking and testing mandates in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
WBTV

‘We need more familiar faces:’ CMS students encourage more minority students to enroll in advanced courses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students say their advanced level courses are lacking self-representation. A CMS presentation in January examined five-year data of student performance and enrollment in college-level and advanced courses. College-level or advanced courses were defined as Advanced Placement (AP) courses, International Baccalaureate (IB) courses, Dual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
West Linn Tidings

Officials: 'Emergency phase' of pandemic ending

Oregon health and school officials paint rosy picture of the future during March 11 press conference.With the end of Oregon's indoor mask mandate looming, state health officials painted a rosy picture of the future and said Oregon is shifting away from the "emergency phase" of the pandemic during a Friday, March 11, press conference. Officials with the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education focused on what Oregonians can expect as the state transitions away from precautions, including required face coverings indoors. "Today, at 11:59 p.m., masks will no longer be required indoors in public places and...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Clackamas program fosters opportunities for diverse educators

Countywide fund provides scholarships and training to aspiring educators of color. Overcoming factors resulting in only about 11% of Oregon's licensed educators being of color is the key objective of a Clackamas County program connecting aspiring teachers from diverse backgrounds to financial and training resources. Launched in 2020, the Clackamas...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Affordable workforce housing bill sponsored by East Wenatchee lawmaker signed into law

OLYMPIA — Legislation broadening the use of the rural counties’ public facilities tax to include affordable housing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. SB 5868, proposed by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was the second attempt to add affordable housing as an acceptable use of tax funds. The first, SB 5513, would have allowed up to one-third of lodging taxes to be used on affordable housing. That that proposal did not pass this session.
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Linn Tidings

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health to revise COVID-19 workplace guidelines

With limited exceptions, all remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance will be repealed.Oregon OSHA is updating its COVID-19 workplace guidelines. In an email, agency spokesman Aaron Corvin confirmed that changes to workplace rules are coming. "We expect to initiate rulemaking to make changes to the COVID rule for all workplaces this week," he said. An agency memo states that, with the exception of first responders, firefighters, emergency medical services and non-emergency medical transport sectors, Oregon OSHA "will repeal all other remaining industry-specific and activity-specific workplace guidance." Workplace requirements for "exceptional risk workplaces" — defined by OSHA as workplaces involving direct...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive and new variant concerns

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
44
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy