Readers' letters: Who deserves support in race for 5th District?

By Pamplin Media Group
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 1 day ago
Two residents favor Jamie McLeod-Skinner over incumbent Kurt Schrader in race for Congress.

McLeod-Skinner has my trust

Pamplin recently covered the race in the newly drawn Congressional District 5. Indeed, voters in the new district have a real opportunity in the upcoming primary to replace the ever-disappointing Kurt Schrader with a Democratic candidate who has real integrity, Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Recently, Schrader was one of a handful of House Democrats to oppose legislation that would have allowed the government to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for people on Medicare. As a recent Medicare enrollee who takes daily medication for several chronic conditions, I found this deeply troubling. Schrader has also voted against COVID-19 relief and emergency housing assistance for those affected by the pandemic, including seniors. McLeod-Skinner, on the other hand, supports a strong social safety net that will address both the health and inequity pandemics.

In 2020, Schrader voted against union jobs and benefits, and earlier he opposed increasing the federal minimum wage. By contrast, McLeod-Skinner is a former union member with working-class roots. She has the endorsement of SEIU, the Oregon Education Association, and Food and Commercial Workers in Oregon.

Voters should keep in mind that 75% of Schrader's substantial funding, in 2019-20, came from corporate PACS, led by pharmaceutical healthcare and fossil fuel industries. Meanwhile, McLeod-Skinner does not accept any corporate funding; the bulk of her contributions come from small donors.

Kathy Selvaggio

West Linn

McLeod-Skinner has my vote

Please join me in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent us in the newly drawn 5th Congressional District.

As a retired nurse practitioner and a senior, I have followed health issues in our district closely.

Jamie's opponent takes money from corporate donors like Big Pharma and oil and gas. And this shows in his voting record. I was very disturbed when he did not support negotiating lower drug prices for Medicare. Unlike her opponent, Jamie is committed to fighting for seniors, including reducing prescription drug prices.

Additionally, Jamie's opponent has been vocal about reducing government oversight of issues related to our health. For example, he's sided with industry to relax the regulation of lead poisoning and cancer-causing chemicals, leaving Oregonians vulnerable.

Jamie has never accepted a dime of corporate PAC money, and this means that she will be representing us — her constituents.

Jamie has chosen a life of civic service and we are the beneficiaries of this choice. She is a Democrat with a broad base of experience and education. You can learn more about Jamie at www.jamiefororegon.com. I am excited to support Jamie Mcleod-Skinner for Congress and I urge you to vote for her in May.

Stacy Epsteen

West Linn

