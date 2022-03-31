ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Neighborhood resilience teams are preparing for uncertain future

By Greg Smith
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0ev2ijsw00 The West Linn Sustainability Advisory Board will be offering an online class on the formation of Neighborhood Resilience Teams.

A few years ago, people throughout the Pacific Northwest became aware of the likely possibility that an earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone just off the coast could disrupt our lives for weeks or possibly months. Communities in the region began to plan for an event like this, focusing on ways neighbors can often provide the most important first line of defense when larger institutions are unable to respond because of the extent of the need and the breakdown of interconnected systems such as power, water and transportation.

In Portland, citizens were invited to join Neighborhood Emergency Teams where they could be trained to rescue people from collapsed buildings, suppress fires and offer first aid care to the injured. In West Linn, a mapping project brought together neighbors to collect information about skills and tools people would be willing to share in an emergency as well as teach one another how to assemble a kit of equipment, food and water capable of carrying their families through the first days following a major disruption.

The aim of these efforts has been to be minimize the damage and loss of life associated with such emergencies and speed the process by which people can return to some level of normality in their daily lives. This capacity to roll with the punches thrown our way is oftentimes called resilience.

Over the past two years we have had to deal with forest fires and the smoke associated with them, a pandemic and economic dislocation, an ice storm that cut off power for up to five or ten days, a life-threatening heat dome and now the possibility of cyberattacks associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

My own and other families experienced the value of such neighborly support during the ice storm a year ago February when a couple down the street asked whether we'd like to use a generator for a few hours to charge our cell phones and rechill our freezer. They would then carry the generator to another neighbor. As the power outage continued, they polled their extended family and were able to collect enough generators to provide back-up power for several homes.

A few months before, during the week when fires forced the evacuation of rural homes in the vicinity of Oregon City, the same neighbors invited several families to camp in a pasture on their property with whatever livestock they needed to bring. In these two instances, this family exhibited the kind of support that could be critical as our community continues to face similar challenges in the future.

To encourage more people to explore this possibility, the West Linn Sustainability Advisory Board will be offering an online class on the formation of Neighborhood Resilience Teams as part of its educational series. Such teams, made up of people from 20-25 nearby homes, would be ready to aid one another in the event of an emergency. But more than this, they would be responsible for encouraging neighbors to talk with one another and build supportive relationships before that time, looking for ways they could collaborate with child or elder care, cooperative gardening or fruit tree harvesting, tool sharing, house or yard projects, or the hosting of monthly potluck dinners, picnics or block parties.

Many neighborhoods in the city already demonstrate elements of this kind of mutual support. The formation of Neighborhood Resilience Teams would create a structure that might encourage more people throughout West Linn to reach out to others and create what some call a "sharing community" for more of our citizens. Doing so would also go a long way toward creating an interpersonal infrastructure capable of enhancing our ability to respond effectively to the short- or long-term emergencies we or our children could well face in our uncertain future.

If you are interested in exploring this idea further, please join me on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. for a virtual meeting to share your ideas and help shape what this project might look like. You can register for this free and informative one-hour webinar by going to the West Linn Sustainability web page, the West Linn Library page, or register directly at calendly.com/wlpl-programs/sustainability-april?month=2022-04.

Greg Smith is a West Linn resident.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Resilience Housing Toolkit preparing for SWLA’s future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Just Imagine SWLA” came up with a Resilient Housing Toolkit in hopes of sharing knowledge on how to making housing safer in our region. The toolkit is a booklet that offers ideas and best practices for those building or refurbishing homes in hurricane-prone Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Portland Tribune

Clackamas program fosters opportunities for diverse educators

Countywide fund provides scholarships and training to aspiring educators of color. Overcoming factors resulting in only about 11% of Oregon's licensed educators being of color is the key objective of a Clackamas County program connecting aspiring teachers from diverse backgrounds to financial and training resources. Launched in 2020, the Clackamas...
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas board candidates pan tolling, favor supportive housing

Commissioner position hopefuls vying on May 17 primary ballot have varied plans for economic growthCandidates vying for two positions on the Clackamas County Commission convened virtually on Thursday, March 10, to share their stances on housing, transportation, economic growth and other priority issues among residents. Hosted by the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce, the hour-and-15-minute-long session featured Position 2 incumbent Commissioner Paul Savas and candidates Libra Forde, Bill Osburn and Mark Robert Johnson, as well as Position 5 incumbent Commissioner Sonya Fischer and candidates Ben West, Dana Hindman-Allen and Evan Geier. The eight commissioner candidates who have filed to appear...
West Linn Tidings

West Linn celebrates post office grand opening

Local officials, federal representatives, USPS thank community members at ribbon cuttingCommunity members, local officials and federal representatives celebrated the grand opening of the new West Linn post office Friday, March 11. While the new post office on Salamo Road officially began operations last month, the U.S. Postal Service held a celebratory ribbon cutting for the new location this week. USPS District Manager Bill Schwartz, West Linn Mayor Jules Walters, Rep. Kurt Schrader and aides from the offices of U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley spoke before the ribbon cutting, honoring the perseverance of West Linn community members, former Mayor Russ Axelrod, city staff and West Linn's postal workers for fighting to keep a facility in West Linn. "We were very lucky to have members of our community strongly advocate for the post office to remain open in West Linn," Walters said. "They really went out of their way to make sure this came to fruition." {loadposition sub-article-01}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
West Linn, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
West Linn Tidings

Regional vote approves preliminary I-205 tolling studies

Clackamas County representatives vote against allowing ODOT to conduct federally required research, outreachMetro-area elected leaders and transportation officials on Thursday, March 17, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct three years of environmental research and community outreach related to the tolling of I-205. Voting against these actions were four members of 16 — Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas, Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González and Metro Councilor Christine Lewis. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Dissenting voters cited...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Citizen: In-person Clackamas County meetings should begin soon

Richard Jaskiel: We've patiently waited long enough, and I'm glad that Commissioner Paul Savas is readyLike many residents I've been frustrated about the COVID protocols for Clackamas County Commission meetings. Commissioner Paul Savas responded to my concerns with an upbeat message about future Board of County Commissioners meetings. Although the governor's mask mandate will end soon, there will be individuals who, for various good reasons, will still choose protective measures when in public venues. But for many of us, Savas is excited to return back to live, maskless, in-person meetings of the county commission. Savas explained that transparency is a major consideration in moving back to in-person gatherings. He also maintains that direct, "live" communications between commissioner and citizen at meetings is the optimum procedure for a truly effective back-and-forth exchange of ideas. Finally, we can begin the return to more normal public meetings. I, for one, look forward to expressing my views in person to county commissioners. We've patiently waited long enough, and I'm glad that Commissioner Savas is ready to hear from people in person. Richard Jaskiel is a resident of Oak Grove near Milwaukie. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn Tidings

Rising construction costs tighten budget for West Linn projects

City short nearly $1 million for Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall projects Rising construction costs have left the city of West Linn with a shortfall of over $900,000 for planned projects to renovate the Robinwood Station and Historic City Hall. The city has worked for several years with the Friends of Robinwood Station on plans to upgrade the station by fixing the leaky roof, seismically retrofitting the building and adding other improvements to bring the building up to code. Similarly, the city has long partnered with the Willamette Falls and Heritage Area Coalition on a plan to transform West...
Portland Tribune

Repairs on Willamette Falls Locks could begin next year

Newly formed Willamette Falls Locks Authority will hold its first meeting later this month. Work between the state of Oregon, the federal government, Metro, Clackamas County and surrounding cities to reopen the century-and-half-old locks at Willamette Falls continues to inch forward. With millions in federal infrastructure dollars allocated for repairs,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires
West Linn Tidings

Grand Ronde tribe withdraws from Willamette Falls walkway project

Move represents increasing tensions for inter-tribal, inter-governmental agency charged with raising funds to support RiverwalkThe Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are withdrawing from a partnership that has been working to build a Riverwalk and restore public access to Willamette Falls in Oregon City. On Thursday, March 18, Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy sent a letter to the Willamette Falls Legacy Project partners explaining the tribe's frustration with the lack of progress on the project. Regional leaders' approval of the walkway concept in February 2021 turned out to be only a tentative, verbal agreement. The Grand Ronde tribe has...
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Mayor Jules Walters to seek Oregon House seat

Democrat to compete for District 37 spot after Rachel Prusak decides not to seek reelection.West Linn Mayor Jules Walters said she began to consider running for state representative because she feared Rachel Prusak, who has represented House District 37 for the past two terms, might not run again. Walters announced her campaign for District 37 — which covers West Linn, Tualatin, Stafford, Durham and Rivergrove — shortly after Prusak stated last week she would not seek reelection. Walters said she wanted to make sure there was someone in Salem to continue Prusak's work for the district. She also said she...
West Linn Tidings

Two who applied for West Linn captain position withdraw and a third is rejected

WLPD is not moving forward with any hires for the captain's job. Mahuna says the job will be posted again in a few months. After two candidates who applied for the open captain position at the West Linn Police Department removed themselves from consideration and a third was deemed unready for the job, the city is not currently moving forward with any hires for the role. Chief Peter Mahuna said in an email to Pamplin Media Group March 10 that he would wait a few months before reposting the job. "On Monday, two of the remaining three candidates withdrew...
Portland Tribune

Homeless advocates denounce emergency shelter shift in Portland

HereTogether criticizes the Metro initiative supported by People for Portland. The coalition of homeless advocates that helped pass Metro's supportive services measure has denounced an initiative petition to redirect 75% of the funding to emergency shelters and enforce outdoor camping bans. Metro voters passed a 1% income tax on higher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
West Linn Tidings

OPINION: Missed opportunity for stronger representation in Salem

Metropolitan Mayors' Consortium: 'A second job to make up the missing legislator pay is untenable for most people.'As elected officials, we know that our democracy is stronger when our government represents the diverse communities it serves. The opportunity to be public servants must be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. Those who have lived experience with the myriad challenges that many Oregonians face should inform the policy and budget decisions that affect their lives. All too often, however, these voices are not at the decision-making table. Oregonians with this lived experience frequently do not have the privilege...
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural area. Clackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

DECISION 2022: We need stability to protect traumatized students

SD 13 candidate Chelsea King: 'It's time for state legislators to invest in the mental health needs of our students.'. Pamplin recently featured an investigative article outlining the mental health and behavioral challenges faced by today's public school students. It also included an editorial advocating that local and state officials get together immediately and address the crisis.
West Linn Tidings

Meet the Metro Council, auditor candidates

Six positions in the elected regional government are on the ballot in the May 17 primary election.In normal times, all 2022 Metro races likely would be settled at the May 17 primary election with the incumbents winning. Any candidate who gets more than 50% of the vote wins outright. The elected regional government does not receive as much media coverage as the Portland City Council or Multnomah County Commission, increasing the advantages of the existing officeholders. And only one of the six races has more than two candidates. But these are not normal times. Recent polls show voters overwhelmingly believe...
West Linn Tidings

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a measure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homelessness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding police. With a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism...
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
44
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy