Sandy groups prepare for Easter excitement

City of Sandy staff, Sandy Kiwanis Club volunteers will host egg hunts for all in 2022.

Spring has sprung, and with its arrival, the Easter bunny has already begun preparations for egg hunts and activities. Of course, the bunny has some help in Sandy.

The week of April 11, numerous groups will offer Easter fun for children and those young at heart.

Books and Easter baskets

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Blvd., where senior citizens are invited to come hunt for eggs among the stacks. The majority of the eggs can be turned in for candy, and a few special golden eggs can be turned in for a $10 gift certificate to a local business. Social time and snacks will also be included.

This will be the second event of its kind, since the first was held in 2019, then the pandemic canceled subsequent events.

"The first year we did it (the seniors) were so excited and had so much fun," said city event organizer Carol Cohen. "This year we'll have a good turnout, I think, because seniors are itching to get out and see each other."

The Sandy trolley will make a stop at the Sandy Senior Center, 38348 Pioneer Blvd., to pick up anyone who'd like a ride to the library. The trolley will depart at 8:45 a.m. There are only 18 spots on the trolley, so those interested in a ride need to call the center at 503-668-5569 to reserve a seat.

The event lasts about an hour and registration is required. Visit ci.sandy.or.us for more information.

"We're excited we're able to offer this this year," Cohen added.

Teens take to the park

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, staff from the Sandy Library and Community Center will come together to host the annual teen flashlight egg hunt in Meinig Park, 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy.

Teens should gather under the park gazebo and bring a flashlight, a jacket and a bag to collect eggs.

There will be two hunts: one for middle school kids in grades six through eight at 8:30 p.m. and one for high schoolers in grades nine through 12 at 9 p.m.

A total of around 500 eggs will be hidden for the hunts and eight lucky teens could find a golden egg and win a $10 gift card to a local business.

"This year, especially with how unpredictable it's been, it's good to have a tradition to look forward to," said teen librarian Rebecca Hanset. "It'll be a good time to reconnect."

For more information about the teen hunt, contact Rebecca Hanset at rhanset@ci.sandy.or.us or Carol Cohen at ccohen@cityofsandy.com.

Kiwanis offer candy, stuffed animals

As has been tradition for decades, the Sandy Kiwanis Club will host its annual egg hunt for children ages 0-10 in Meinig Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

The hunt will be divided up into five different events by age group.

"I'm looking forward to being back to somewhat normal," Kiwanian Kathy Geren said. "We're hoping everybody feels the same and wants to come out and have a good time."

Besides candy, children who find special golden eggs could receive a special prize.

Kathy's late husband Les Geren helped with the Kiwanis Club's egg hunt for more than 40 years, orchestrating receiving donations so kids who found golden eggs would have plush bunnies to take home.

"That's why he joined the Kiwanis: for the kids, and to help the community," Kathy added.

The Kiwanians are accepting donations to help defer costs of the hunt. Each bunny costs about $10. Donations can be sent to Sandy Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 1261, Sandy, Ore., 97055, with "Easter egg hunt 2022" in the memo line.

"We start promptly at 10 a.m.," Kathy Geren explained, so stragglers could risk missing out on sweet treats and their chance at a plush toy.

{loadposition sub-article-02}