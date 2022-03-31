ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
 1 day ago
Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic

10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget.

The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a lunch, bevrage and dessert provided to each supporter in attendance. RSVPs are required by April 15.

Festivities will begin with a silent auction for paid getaways and other prizes, followed by the luncheon section which will feature a guest keynote speaker and other presentations.

Since opening doors to patients in 2012, CVIM has provided primary care, lab services, optometry and more to over 3,500 county residents, the majority of whom were low-income, uninsured or underinsured.

According to Martha Spiers, executive director of CVIM, the annual luncheon is the nonprofit's largest fundraising event of the year and proceeds will support the organization's operating costs, with event sponsorship opportunities also available at a range of donation levels.

Tiers of sponsorship begin at $250, ranging incrementally up to $10,000, which earns one organization sole recognition as the event's official title sponsor, featured prominently on all event invitations and marketing materials with a range of additional benefits.

Spiers said funding for operational expenses will be especially critical to CVIM as it continues fundraising for its Capital Campaign Project, funding the renovation of a 5,000-square-foot facility on Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus which will house the organization's new clinic.

She said that supply chain complications have led to unexpected construction delays since breaking ground on the new clinic in February, and CVIM is currently procuring an interim space to conduct operations from June 1 until they are able to move into the new space later in the fall.

The organization has raised nearly $2.6 million toward the $3 million project, with funding issuances including $800,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars allocated by Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone/Oregon City; Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego; and Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville. The Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care provided $700,000 in matching funds, and another $650,000 came from a federal community development grant approved by Clackamas County.

The county on Tuesday, March 29, unanimously approved a $3,000 sponsorship of the upcoming luncheon, with Chair Tootie Smith lauding their efforts and stating that she has been supportive of the program since joining the county board. Spiers said: "I really appreciate the way the board, in particular Chair Tootie Smith, has championed our project as they have."

To RSVP or learn more about the luncheon, click here . Those interested in sponsoring the event can email Rebekah Tambe, development director for CVIM, at dd@clackamasvim.org.

Most Oregonians see homelessness as top issue

Survey respondents identify mental illness, substance abuse and soaring costs as top reason people lack permanent housing.When Oregon's legislative leaders unveiled a plan to address homelessness last month, they stressed that it is not just a Portland, or even an "urban," problem. "Those who are unhoused and unsheltered are as diverse as our community itself," said Rep. Jason Kropf, a Democrat whose Central Oregon district is flanked by the Deschutes National Forest and includes much of Bend. The regional concern on display in the capitol last month reflected the views of Oregon residents, most of whom — regardless of zip...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy groups prepare for Easter excitement

City of Sandy staff, Sandy Kiwanis Club volunteers will host egg hunts for all in 2022.Spring has sprung, and with its arrival, the Easter bunny has already begun preparations for egg hunts and activities. Of course, the bunny has some help in Sandy. The week of April 11, numerous groups will offer Easter fun for children and those young at heart. Books and Easter baskets The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Sandy Public Library, 38980 Proctor Blvd., where senior citizens are invited to come hunt for eggs among the stacks. The...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy, Clackamas Fire review results of public input survey

Local fire agencies expect feasibility study to be complete in March, give direction for IGAOn Jan. 4, Sandy Fire and Clackamas Fire personnel hosted a town hall to discuss a feasibility study the two agencies are undergoing. The same day, they published a survey to the community asking for public input about the agencies' services. Just over a year ago, Sandy Fire District entered into an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Clackamas Fire District No. 1 in hopes of mutually benefitting the agencies' service areas by providing additional supports for an increasing number of calls. As of December 2021, Sandy...
SANDY, OR
