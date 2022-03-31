Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. They can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties as well as lifting or rolling extremely heavy logs. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the greatest threat for sneaker waves at this time will likely occur Sunday, there will be an elevated threat of sneaker waves beginning today that will likely persist through the start of next week. Those digging for Razor Clams or who will be visiting the beaches should remain vigilant.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO