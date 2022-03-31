New Crook County Foundation executive director hired

Rebekah Lambert, who has led multiple consulting services and nonprofits, fills recent vacancy

Crook County Foundation has selected a new leader as they move forward into the future.

The Foundation announced Wednesday that it has selected Rebekah Lambert as its Executive Director. She is replacing Brandi Ebner who announced her resignation this past January and concluded her three-year tenure at the end of that month. Lambert was selected following a search process that the Foundation initiated after the resignation was announced. She began her tenure on March 16.

Foundation leaders point out that Lambert has been engaged in nonprofit leadership for more than 25 years. For the last 12 of those years, she has provided management consulting services to nonprofit organizations, currently through Range2Basin Strategic, and before that, with Arts Consulting Group, Inc., a North American management consulting firm focused on the arts and culture industry.

Earlier in her career, she served as the Executive Director of the Eugene Symphony Association and as Assistant Executive Director of ShelterCare, a Eugene-based human services agency, among other positions.

Lambert holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Yale School of Organization and Management. She and her family moved to Prineville in 2021.

"Rebekah brings a practical, results-focused nonprofit skill set," said Board President Tom Jay. "She has worked with board members and other volunteers throughout her career and deeply respects the critical role that philanthropy and volunteerism play in strengthening communities. We are so pleased to welcome Rebekah to CCF and to the Crook County community."

Crook County Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to build positive futures for children, families, businesses and civic groups by fostering investment in leadership, education and the arts. The Foundation provides college scholarships and supports educational improvement, community leadership development, and arts and cultural opportunities.

"I am truly honored to be named as the Executive Director of the Crook County Foundation," Lambert said. "I am inspired by the mission and programs of the Foundation, and I look forward to making a long-term, useful commitment and connection to my home community."

