Young & Restless had a very strong week with the Ashland versus Victor stuff. Bringing Nick in to get all snarly and then confide in Sharon, Adam and Sally furtively discussing what *might* happen at Newman as a result of the chaos, Nikki running interference, and of course the showdown in the office between the Locke Ness Monster and the Black Knight, which was fab. In other story news, viewers seem fairly done with the Baby Dominic plot, kinda intrigued by what’s happening with Jack, and irked with Lily.

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO