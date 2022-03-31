ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United to face Liverpool and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand in July before facing Crystal Palace in Australia seven days later. The Old Trafford club will take on Jurgen Klopp's side at the Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok on 12 July. They will then take on Melbourne Victory at...

www.bbc.com

