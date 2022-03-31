Manchester United to face Liverpool and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies

It is a fine sight to see two West Midlands’ powerhouses back in the top half of the top flight. Only one place separates Wolves and Aston Villa in eighth and ninth but Bruno Lage’s side will not be looking over their shoulders anytime soon as they have a whopping 10-point advantage. Villa are starting to kick on though with Steven Gerrard and their glamour signings. Even in defeat they are always in the fight, defeats to West Ham and Arsenal before the break were by a single goal and two in a row in February were by 1-0 margins also. It is entirely unsurprising then that Wolves were 3-2 victors in October, albeit without Gerrard at the wheel. Wolves are a fellow hard-nosed unit but struggle to score with Raúl Jiménez in the lineup, so, considering the striker is suspended, Villa have a cracking opportunity to earn some payback. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO