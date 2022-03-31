Manchester United to face Liverpool and Crystal Palace in pre-season friendlies
BBC
1 day ago
Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand in July before facing Crystal Palace in Australia seven days later. The Old Trafford club will take on Jurgen Klopp's side at the Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok on 12 July. They will then take on Melbourne Victory at...
BULGARIA'S Kiril Despodov was sent off for a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration just seconds after scoring against Croatia. The winger went from so right to so Ron with an over-the-top response to firing the opener in a 2-1 friendly defeat. Having punished Croatia's dozy defending, he was then penalised for his...
CRISTIANO RONALDO showed his UNSELFISHNESS by producing a cheeky assist for pal Bruno Fernandes against North Macedonia. The Manchester United duo combined to give Portugal the lead in their crunch World Cup play-off clash on Tuesday evening. The moment of class came just after the half hour mark courtesy of...
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo can break ANOTHER goal scoring record at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The 37-year-old is playing in his fifth World Cup having first been selected to represent Portugal in 2006. And Ronaldo has scored in the four World Cups he has played in so far,...
FORMER Holland international Rafael van der Vaart has slammed PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for his decision to leave Liverpool last summer. The 31-year-old Dutchman left Anfield when his contract expired at the end of last season. He then joined PSG on a free transfer but it has not worked out...
A university rugby player has died after being injured during a match. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against the University of Bristol on 9 March when she was injured while being tackled. The winger was taken to hospital but...
THE World Cup play-offs are in full swing as we find out who will be in Qatar. European Champions Italy will NOT be there after being stunned at home to North Macedonia. But Portugal are safely through to the World Cup after beating the North Macedonians. Wales are also one...
THE COUNTDOWN continues on when Manchester United name the next new manager. There are just nine games left of a campaign that most Old Trafford fans will likely look back on as the most miserable yet since Fergie called time on his legendary career nine years ago. Of course there...
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has been announced as PSV's new head coach to end talk of an emotional return to the club. The Dutchman, 45, will take charge at the Philips Stadion in the summer, succeeding Roger Schmidt. It was revealed last week how the Dutchman was being...
Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has told Leeds United he wants to sign a new contract this summer, which could leave admirers Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa disappointed. (Mirror) France forward Anthony Martial, 26, could be used by Manchester United as a makeweight in a deal...
MANCHESTER UNITED have insisted there has been no change to the status of Mason Greenwood at the club. The 20-year-old was suspended back in January after being arrested by police in connection with the rape and assault of a young woman. He has since been released on bail, with the...
It is a fine sight to see two West Midlands’ powerhouses back in the top half of the top flight. Only one place separates Wolves and Aston Villa in eighth and ninth but Bruno Lage’s side will not be looking over their shoulders anytime soon as they have a whopping 10-point advantage. Villa are starting to kick on though with Steven Gerrard and their glamour signings. Even in defeat they are always in the fight, defeats to West Ham and Arsenal before the break were by a single goal and two in a row in February were by 1-0 margins also. It is entirely unsurprising then that Wolves were 3-2 victors in October, albeit without Gerrard at the wheel. Wolves are a fellow hard-nosed unit but struggle to score with Raúl Jiménez in the lineup, so, considering the striker is suspended, Villa have a cracking opportunity to earn some payback. Graham Searles.
CARLOS QUEIROZ has quit as Egypt boss following their devastating World Cup play-off loss to Senegal. The Pharaohs suffered the same fate they experienced in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, losing to the Senegalese outfit on penalties. The two countries drew 1-1 on aggregate, before Sadio Mane...
Jadon Sancho will shine in a Manchester United win over Leicester, says Jones Knows who is back with his array of insight, analysis, tips and predictions. Roy Hodgson's style of football has a habit of frustrating the opposition - but Jurgen Klopp's teams rarely have problems against Roy's low block.
Follow all the latest updates from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon. Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2....
Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup, where they were due to play against Celtic on 20 November. The Glasgow rivals had signed up for the friendly tournament in Australia for a first meeting outside of Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic...
Arsenal were knocked out of the Women's Champions League at the quarter-final stage after being beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Wolfsburg to end British interest in the competition. The Londoners had salvaged a 1-1 draw late in the first leg at the Emirates last week, but were undone by goals...
Gary Neville has admitted he is 'scared' that Liverpool could win four trophies this season - but former Manchester United team-mate Roy Keane backed Manchester City to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the Premier League title. Liverpool have thrown themselves into contention to land an unprecedented quadruple as they are...
