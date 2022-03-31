ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

HK chief slams resignation of UK court judges as 'political'

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSuZq_0ev2gXt000

Hong Kong's leader on Thursday rejected claims that the city's judiciary was losing its independence after two British judges resigned from the courts in the semi-autonomous territory, citing increasingly oppressive laws enacted by mainland China .

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she accepted the resignations but insisted that “the rule of law has remained as robust as ever.”

“The whole thing is a political arrangement,” Lam said. “It is totally clear to all, that the British government officials and British politicians have used these means to damage our much respected independent judicial system, and I feel that this is very regrettable.”

British judges have sat on the Court of Final Appeal since Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, as part of efforts to safeguard the rule of law. But Britain and other Western nations say China has reneged on its promise to retain Hong Kong's own social, legal and political systems for 50 years amid an intense crackdown on the city's institutions following sweeping anti-government protests in 2019.

Those efforts included passage of the National Security Law in 2020 and changes to the electoral system that have effectively ended political opposition in the territory.

“The courts in Hong Kong continue to be internationally respected for their commitment to the rule of law,” U.K. Supreme Court President Robert Reed said after his resignation from the Hong Kong court. “Nevertheless, I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression.”

The security law, which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, has been used to arrest over 100 pro-democracy figures, including the most prominent political leaders and activists.

Since the law was imposed, Hong Kong police have raided critical media outlets, such as Apple Daily, which subsequently shut down and many of its journalists were arrested.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Reed
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#Political Freedom#Hk#British#The Court Of Final Appeal#Western#U K Supreme Court
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Zelensky fires two top Ukrainian security officials and brands them TRAITORS who failed to defend the country in rare example of dissent among ranks in Kyiv

Volodymyr Zelensky has fired two senior officials and branded them 'traitors' in a rare show of dissent among the ranks in Ukraine. The president accused the two generals, who worked for the national security service, of failing in their duty to protect the country. He also warned others they would...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Reuters

China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning...
CHINA
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy