ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Watchdog sets out £71m plan to help British Steel pension savers

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlVvE_0ev2gW0H00

British Steel pension savers are to be compensated if they were poorly advised to switch their pension pots away from the company’s more lucrative defined benefits plans.

The watchdog Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out a plan which it says will deliver compensation worth £71.2 million to those who were misled about their pensions.

Around 8,000 steelworkers transferred away from the defined-benefit British Steel Pension Scheme, and some of these suffered big losses as a result, according to the National Audit Office.

Most of these took advice from a financial adviser in the process, with these advisers regulated by the FCA.

The regulator said that close to half (46%) of all the advice it had reviewed turned out to be unsuitable.

Advisers will now be forced to pay compensation to those who received unsuitable advice and switched away.

If the advisers have gone out of business since the advice was given then the Financial Services Compensation Scheme will step in, with payments expected to start from the end of next year.

Sheldon Mills, executive director for consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The circumstances around British Steel Pension Scheme transfers were exceptional, with former members receiving significantly higher levels of unsuitable advice compared with other cases.

“We want individuals who lost out financially after receiving unsuitable advice to receive compensation through our scheme.”

In a letter sent to advisers on Thursday, the FCA said: “Under the proposed redress scheme, firms which advised on British Steel Pension Scheme transfers would be required to review their advice.

“If the advice is unsuitable and resulted in a financial loss for former British Steel Pension Scheme members, the firms would be required to provide compensation.”

It added that “failing to act on the requests in this letter” could allow the FCA to take action against the adviser.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

UK employers suffer confidence shock in March - Lloyds

LONDON (Reuters) - Confidence levels among British employers have fallen sharply because of the rise in inflation and the war in Ukraine, according to a survey which also showed more firms expected to increase their prices and staff pay. The monthly survey by Lloyds Bank published on Thursday showed business...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Some people ‘ignoring crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers’

Around one in 12 (8%) people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, a survey has found.Doing so could put them at risk of sending the money to a stranger’s account by mistake or to a fraudster who has deliberately given false details.The Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service, which launched in 2019, checks whether the details entered match the account of the person or organisation being paid.When you’re making a bank transfer and a warning flashes up to say that the account details don’t match, or can’t be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Pension Plan#Savers#Fca#The National Audit Office#Bsps#Https T Co Atedqi0veq
Daily Mail

Is the Irish Brexit row about to be solved? Boris Johnson enjoys the England versus Ireland rugby match at Twickenham with Irish premier Micheal Martin who says the Northern Ireland Protocol 'is working'

There were signs the Irish Brexit row may about to be solved after Boris Johnson enjoyed a cracking game of rugby with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin as England lost to Ireland today. It came after the two leaders spoke in London about the Ukraine crisis and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

US agrees to lift taxes on British steel, aluminum

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on British steel and aluminum, mending a rift between allies that dates back to the Trump administration. At a meeting Tuesday in Baltimore, the U.S. and the U.K. announced a deal that would remove taxes on British steel and aluminum that comes in below new quotas on the imports. The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey.
POTUS
The Independent

31% of Isa savers plan to increase their subscriptions this year, survey finds

Nearly a third (31%) of Isa savers plan to increase their subscriptions this year, despite global market volatility, a survey has found.As the end of the tax year approaches on April 5, just one in 50 (2%) Isa holders plan to scale back their contributions.The research was conducted for investment platform Freetrade, which said US technology stocks are among the most popular with its Isa holders in 2022, and comparison review website InvestingReviews.co.uk.It's important to have a sufficiently diversified portfolio and continue to focus on the long termDan Lane, FreetradeSome 1,000 Isa holders were surveyed, including 700 with stocks and shares...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

US switches to quota system for British steel imports

The United States is switching to a quota system with steel imported from the United Kingdom instead of imposing blanket Section 232 steel tariffs of 25%. The agreement allows a "sustainable" volume of British steel to enter the U.S. market without the tariffs. It requires that any UK steel companies with Chinese ownership go through audits of their financial records that are shared with the United States to determine if they're passing through Chinese-made steel. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Anger as parent firm of P&O Ferries handed £550m of UK aid cash despite mass sackings

The parent company of P&O Ferries is receiving £550m from the shrunken UK aid budget to expand ports in Africa despite its on-the-spot sacking of 800 workers, sparking fresh anger in parliament.MPs are demanding an explanation for the huge funding sum – accusing the government of putting commercial investments ahead of “tackling extreme poverty”, as many other aid projects are axed.It is also an “inappropriate” use of aid cash because DP World, the Dubai-based parent firm, could find a private partner to develop the ports, the chair of the Commons international development committee is alleging.“It pains me to think...
WORLD
The Independent

Government-backed matching scheme opens to pair sponsors and Ukrainian refugees

A Government-backed matching scheme has been launched to link UK sponsors with Ukrainian refugees, amid warnings that schemes helping people reach safety must not become “Tinder for sex traffickers”.Reset Communities and Refugees – a charity which has led UK community sponsorship schemes since 2018 – has launched a service to pair sponsors and refugees, provide training and carry out initial eligibility and safeguarding checks.It has received £300,000 in initial funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).The charity launched the initial phase of the programme on Friday and hopes to scale up to match future demand.The service...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Fury as republican Mark Drakeford's government in Wales REFUSES to distribute book marking the Queen's platinum jubilee to all schools despite it being translated into Welsh, saying they must 'opt in' to £12m scheme

The Welsh Government sparked fury today after refusing to fully distribute a schoolbook celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee. The Department for Education announced last year it was commissioning the work which explores 'the role of the Monarch and what the Platinum Jubilee represents' ahead of the 70 year milestone in June.
POLITICS
The Independent

Government sets out new action plan to tackle racial inequality

The Government has set out an action plan to tackle racial inequality and address mistrust by levelling up opportunities and “countering the pessimism that often prevails in debates about race in the UK”.Lack of opportunity should not be seen “solely through the prism of ethnic minority disadvantage”, according to equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in an introduction to the 97-page plan.The Inclusion Britain strategy, published on Wednesday evening, was developed in response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (Cred) last year.Among its commitments are revamping the history curriculum for schoolchildren, issuing advice to employers on...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU to Set Out Job, School, Housing Plan for Ukraine Refugees

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday will set out plans to ensure people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have access to jobs, education and housing after an unprecedented flow of refugees into the European Union. "Nearly 3.4 people, overwhelmingly women and children, have already arrived in the EU...
JOBS
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy