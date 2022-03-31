ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France reopens to unvaccinated travellers

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSHCl_0ev2gTM600

From today, France will reopen to unvaccinated travellers after a months-long ban, the country’s consul général in London has confirmed.

“On 03/31 the United Kingdom will be placed on the green list,” wrote Guillaume Bazard.

“Abolition of compelling reasons for non-vaccinated travellers, who will have to present a negative test (72-hour PCR or 48-hour TAG) - entry into force upon publication in the Official Journal.”

It comes just in time for Easter breaks and simplifies things for families with children over 12 especially, who had faced confusing rules about entry for 12-17s.

Prior to today, vaccinated travellers were able to visit France with a Covid travel pass alone, while unvaccinated people could not enter the country unless they had an essential or “compelling reason” for travel approved by the authorities.

Unvaccinated people arriving from an orange list country, such as the UK, also had to isolate for seven days on arrival. Now the UK has been moved to the green list, they’ll no longer have to quarantine.

In addition, vaccinated travellers will no longer have to submit a “declaration sur l’honneur” (sworn declaration form) confirming a lack of Covid symptoms. They can enter with proof of vaccination alone.

France imposed its “compelling reason” rule on unvaccinated people in July 2021.

Now, travellers who have had one or no jabs will only need to provide a PCR test result from within the past 72 hours, or an antigen test result from within the past 48.

For those with two jabs or more, your second vaccine dose must have been administered at least 7 days prior to travel for Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or 28 days after a second dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Your second jab also “expires” after 270 days (nine months) - after that, you’ll need to have had a booster jab in order to be deemed fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 continue to be exempt from the testing and proof of vaccination requirement.

France has stayed strict throughout the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, at one point banning British visitors outright.

The development comes as a dozen European countries make the decision to drop all Covid entry requirements and most domestic rules, making for frictionless Easter holidays.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Thrillist

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Need a Negative Test to Enter Canada

The list of countries that are easing their COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers continuestogrow. On Thursday, Canada announced that it's removing the pre-entry test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers, beginning April 1. A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be requirement for entering Canada via land, sea, or air, making...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Canada to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated travelers April 1

March 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Thursday announced it will end COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers at the beginning of next month. Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that individuals who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country by air, land or water beginning at 12:01 a.m. on April 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FingerLakes1.com

Canada set to loosen pre-entry requirements for travelers this week

Currently, fully vaccinated travelers to Canada must abide by the country’s COVID-19 testing requirement to cross the border, but that rule is set to change in a few days. As of April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to provide a pre-entry negative COVID test result, according to News10 NBC. There is a catch: fully vaccinated travelers may have to take a COVID-19 molecular test if they are selected for mandatory random testing. If selected, travelers are not required to isolate while awaiting test results.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Traveler#Easter#Antigen Test#Pcr#Tag#The Official Journal#Covid#Qui Devront Pr Senter Un#N Gatif
The Independent

Seychelles follows Maldives in easing travel rules for vaccinated

The Seychelles has become the third Indian Ocean beach destination to ease its travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists.Along with the Maldives and Mauritius, it has removed the requirement for a PCR test result for vaccinated arrivals.An infographic released by the tourist board and shared by Air Seychelles on social media confirmed the details.The Seychelles’ definition of “fully vaccinated” states that adults must have had two jabs, with the second having been given within the past six months - after which you must have had a booster jab to still be deemed fully immunised.The rules are slightly looser for 12 to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

The Isle of Man Cuts Russian Oligarchs’ Private Jets From Its Registry—Removing Access to UK, EU Airspace

Click here to read the full article. The Isle of Man has delisted 18 private aircraft linked to Russians from its aircraft register. A helicopter and two private jets believed to be owned by Roman Abramovich. Oleg Tinkov and Dmitry Mazepin were delisted in the last three days. The move restricts the aircraft from flying in UK or EU airspace. A spokesperson for the Isle of Man government told the Guardian that aircraft with a connection to Russia were being “reviewed as a matter of utmost priority.” The Isle of Man registry is favored by the ultra-wealthy to avoid taxes on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

So much for hassle-free travel! Furious Heathrow passengers slam 'worst-ever' passport control queues with lines stretching 'back for a MILE' despite all Covid rules being axed - as airport blames increase in travellers

Furious passengers have slammed Heathrow for yet more chaos entering and leaving the airport amid reports of mile-long lines. Travellers posted extraordinary pictures of 'thousands' of people waiting at immigration as officials struggled to deal with the huge backlog. Many miserable flyers said it was the 'worst queue' they had...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Jet2 flight diverted after ‘out of control’ woman slaps fellow passengers

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

British Airways boss says it will have to cut flights over next few weeks to avoid ANOTHER meltdown after thousands were stranded on planes or left waiting for hours to be reunited with luggage

The boss of British Airways says the airline will have to cut flights over the next few weeks to avoid another meltdown after thousands of passengers were stranded on planes or left waiting hours to be reunited with their luggage. In an internal message to staff, chief executive Sean Doyle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

No buffets, masks on board and regular Covid tests: Cruising will return to Australia next month but travellers are warned holidays at sea will be VERY different

Holiday-starved Australians can finally book a cruise as ships return to ports for the first time in two years - but time on board will look vastly different. P&O's Pacific Explorer will be the first major cruise ship to return to Australia, leaving from Sydney on a four-night voyage to Brisbane on May 31st.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Absolutely awful’: Four-hour long queues at Manchester Airport lead to passengers missing flights

Manchester Airport has apologised to passengers who have experienced huge queues over the past 24 hours.Flyers travelling from the airport reported three-to-four-hour waits, missed flights and even having to queue outside of the terminal building, many of them taking to social media to criticise airport management.“Huge queues once again at @manairport. This is for security at T1. It snakes for 200 metres outside the terminal,” tweeted magazine editor Andy Mitten on Wednesday afternoon.“Surely Manchester airport is one of the most chaotic in the world - this place is never enjoyable,” tweeted Paul Keegan, sharing a photo of a packed...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scrap face mask rule: Airlines say passengers won't be forced to wear one on some routes from tomorrow as government ends remaining Covid travel curbs

British holidaymakers will not be required to wear masks on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights following the government's announcement that all Covid travel measures will end on Friday. British Airways customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, while Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy