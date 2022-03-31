Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

You might think this designation would be reserved for guacamole. It’s not. Crown Restaurant Group (Crown Republic Gastropub, Losanti, Rosie’s Cocktails & Pies) opened its newest restaurant, La Cantina in the former Cheapside Cafe location downtown in February. Offering a self-described mix of “contemporary, authentic Mexican cuisine and cocktails,” the kitchen is helmed by chef Johnny Curiel, recently the executive chef at Nada. With a modern-meets-Mexican vibe, the restaurant menu currently lists dishes like smoked prime brisket or lamb barbacoa tacos, mesquite cold-smoked tuna crudo, queso fundido and chicken mole. The cocktail menu plays off that concept by focusing on mezcal and tequila. One beautiful and creative drink is the avocado and jalapeño margarita. A base of tequila blanco is infused with orange liqueur, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, agave and, yes, avocado. The result is a creamy, beautifully chartreuse drink with some sweet and some heat. crowncantina.com.
