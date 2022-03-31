Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hillsborough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Hillsborough. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Brandon, East Lake-Orient Park, Palm River-Clair Mel, Mango, Seffner, Florida State Fairgrounds, Orient Park, Palm River, Valrico, Thonotosassa, Dover, Ybor City and Channelside. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
