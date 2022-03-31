ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches for a storm total of 4 to 8 inches, sleet accumulations of between one and two tenths of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: North St. Louis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake area. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KSDK

St. Louis gets lucky with weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day

ST. LOUIS — The Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Irish Festival forecast will be a very warm one, lucky for us!. Is it the luck of the Irish? The St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Dogtown on Thursday will be way above average for temperatures. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid-50s. We will likely be 20 degrees higher than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 01:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills; Southern Black Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Southern Black Hills, the Central Black Hills and the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Moniteau; Montgomery; Osage; Reynolds; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Warren; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected. Low temperatures as cold as the upper 20s are possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Stoddard; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 30-32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Oregon; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; Shannon; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some vegetation has already started growing across the area. Frost and freeze products will continue through the Spring if conditions warrant.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 04:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Izard; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Searcy; Sharp; Stone FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Johnson Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 04:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeastern Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Area wind gusts have decreased this morning. Westerly winds remain elevated today, but are not expected to reach Advisory levels. Therefore, the Lake Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM EDT.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hillsborough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Hillsborough. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Brandon, East Lake-Orient Park, Palm River-Clair Mel, Mango, Seffner, Florida State Fairgrounds, Orient Park, Palm River, Valrico, Thonotosassa, Dover, Ybor City and Channelside. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

