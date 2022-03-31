ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonburg, OH

Bloomfield, Krotzer, McNett return for Golden Bears

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwuGA_0ev2c5dz00

Gibsonburg softball failed to do two things last season it shouldn't be expected to do, but normally does.

After eight consecutive conference crowns for the Golden Bears spanning the Toledo Area Athletic Conference (seven) and Sandusky Bay Conference River Division, New Riegel won the championship last season.

Gibsonburg lost in a district final, following a trip to regional the previous five times the tournament was played.

The Golden Bears won three consecutive state crowns, before falling in the state final when first-year coach Sarah Gruner was a freshman at third base in 2004.

"We got a new coaching staff," junior pitcher Jenna Bloomfield said. "I love my coaches. They've been awesome. They say, 'If we work hard we will be on top.' We have the talent and the pieces, we need to put it together. The more we work hard, the better we're getting.

"We're there, we can do it, we have to believe."

Matt Castillo and junior varsity coach Greg Spoores are assistants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHCeA_0ev2c5dz00

A verbal commit to Toledo, Bloomfield established a single-season program record by eight home runs, at 16 last season. She batted .518, with 51 RBIs, 44 runs and 44 hits.

She struck out 243 in 162⅓ innings in the circle.

"For travel — I pitch — but I play third base," she said. "I'm at a tie with everything. Hitting clears my head. It's almost a sense of relaxation. It's something I pride myself in. I've been powerful since I was little. Once I had that confidence, hitting is a safe space.

"Pitching is a place I can be dominant and I can show my competitive side. Like in a tough count."

She watched a hitter spoil a bunch of her pitches in a scrimmage this year.

"The batter fouled off everything I could think of," she said. "It got to 3-2. My dad says it's a killer instinct to win the battle. Pitching's made me more mentally tough than I used to be working through obstacles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzkUl_0ev2c5dz00

Senior catcher Cam Krotzer and second baseman Mariah McNett return. Third baseman Madalyn Hannigan and center fielder Karley Mendoza have limited varsity experience.

Ansley Fleming steps in to a key role at shortstop as a freshman.

Senior first baseman Emma Hoover didn't play softball last season. Seniors Jackie Harlach and Leah Jividen, and Sadie Myers are in the mix for the corner outfield spots.

Senior Kylee Gamble and Aryah Ritchie work for at-bats and innings on defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNuBe_0ev2c5dz00

Bloomfield's father, Ken Bloomfield, introduced her to softball when she was 4.

"It's like baseball, but for girls," she was told. "I played 8U when I was 6. They said that way I could see the ball coming in, instead of off a tee. I didn't do that great, but I loved it. My dad hit pop flies and grounders.

"We played catch. That was just something we always did. My dad and my grandpa [Ken Sr.] always pushed me. I've always been around the game. My sister taught me to slide. My brother. My mom never played.

"She tried to teach me to pitch."

Grandpa Bloomfield died when Jenna was in the sixth grade.

"He was the biggest motivation to play in college and get a lot better," she said. "I always knew, but when he passed away it was just a goal. I want him to be proud, even if he wasn't here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTmyL_0ev2c5dz00

Bloomfield slowly stepped away from karate, playing on three travel softball teams as a teenager. She was a second-degree black belt at 14.

She would be a leader in any dugout, without saying a word. She doesn't say too many.

"I'm talkative, but I don't want to say the wrong thing," she said. "I try to lead by example, but if a teammate is struggling I offer to help. I try to hustle with everything. I try to stay positive. I give it my all. I don't want my teammates to see me down or giving half effort."

She's already certified as a junior instructor at Total Sports in Rossford. She trained six girls last summer, between the ages of 7 and 12.

Four girls currently are next in line to work with Bloomfield on their pitching and hitting during the season.

Bloomfield trained herself to use her legs more to push to the plate.

"All offseason, I worked for more drive," she said. "I tried to throw harder with more movement."

She visited her pitching coach every Sunday.

"We want to win another state championship," she said. "We're all very close, so we need to keep our bond. We've always had a strong program, so keeping the program a threat is always a good goal."

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Bloomfield, Krotzer, McNett return for Golden Bears

The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

