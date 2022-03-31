ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says others may be emboldened if Russia not punished

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBext_0ev2ZSeA00

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament on Thursday that Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage war against their neighbours.

Zelenskiy called for new and tougher sanctions to retaliate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and suggested that years of failure to rein in the global power had emboldened Moscow.

"If we don't stop Russia now, if we don't hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well," Zelenskiy said in the video address, according to an official translation.

Zelenskiy, seated at a desk wearing his trademark khaki t-shirt, did not specify which countries he feared would be inspired by Russia.

Australia and its Western allies have raised concerns about increasingly aggressive language by China regarding Taiwan, whose independence it disputes.

"The fate of the global security is decided now," Zelenskiy said. "No one can manage to win … no one can save any part of the world from radioactive (destruction) that were to come if nuclear weapons are used," he said.

Western countries say Moscow's invasion, the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two, was entirely unprovoked. Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. read more

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while banning exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia. read more

It has sanctioned 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt. read more

On Thursday, Australia said it was imposing an additional 35% tariff on imports from Russia and Belarus, which it said supported the invasion, and that it was increasing its military assistance to Ukraine by A$25 million to A$116 million ($86.70 million).

Zelenskiy invoked the worst clash between Australia and Russia in recent years, the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 by what investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 on board including 38 Australians. read more

"Has Russia paid compensation to the dead and families? No, they are still denying the fault of this tragedy," he said.

He also brought up the Russian invasion of Crimea that same year. "If the world had punished Russia in 2014 for what it did, there would not be any of this terror invasion of Ukraine in 2022. We have to correct such horrible mistakes and correct them now."

The Ukrainian leader did not spell out which additional sanctions he wanted imposed on Russia but said its leadership was using the threat of nuclear attack to limit the global response to its invasion.

"The country which is using the nuclear blackmailing should receive the sanctions which should show that such blackmailing is destructive for the blackmailer itself," he said.

($1 = 1.3380 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Byron Kaye, Lidia Kelly and John Mair; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Sovereign Debt#Crimea#Western#European
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Russian Soldiers Hand Out Seized Ukrainian Arms To Luhansk And Donetsk Fighters

Russian soldiers were seen on video handing out what was said to be captured Ukrainian weapons to fighters in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine. “Captured equipment and weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian nationalist battalions and territorial defense battalions, which were abandoned,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Place
Sydney
Country
China
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy