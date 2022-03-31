ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the NBA with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.7.

The Suns are 37-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 114-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 27.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 20.4 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 30.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 123.2 points, 50.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 125.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), JaVale McGee: out (illness), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

