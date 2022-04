The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Hawks prediction and pick. This is a hugely important game for the Cavaliers. They’ve managed to play themselves into the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, but they only have a two-game lead over the eighth-seeded Brooklyn Nets. A loss here would put their status as the seventh seed in serious jeopardy. The Hawks don’t have nearly as much at stake here. They’ve essentially secured the tenth seed and a spot in the play-in tournament. Regardless of the records at play, this should be an interesting contest between two young playoff hopefuls.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO