From the underdogs barking in every round of the tournament to watching Coach K.'s greatness for one last run, March has been both mad and magical. Duke and North Carolina will play each other for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas is playing in its 16th Final Four! Villanova is on a mission to snag its first title since 2018. One thing I know for sure is that this is the weekend to bet on blue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO