Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 15:29:00 Expires: 2022-04-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. They can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties as well as lifting or rolling extremely heavy logs. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the greatest threat for sneaker waves at this time will likely occur Sunday, there will be an elevated threat of sneaker waves beginning today that will likely persist through the start of next week. Those digging for Razor Clams or who will be visiting the beaches should remain vigilant.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Brevard County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Brevard County; Orange A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Brevard, southeastern Orange and northeastern Osceola Counties through 745 AM EDT At 706 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Harmony, or 11 miles east of Narcoossee, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Titusville and Saint Cloud. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hillsborough FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Hillsborough. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tampa, Brandon, East Lake-Orient Park, Palm River-Clair Mel, Mango, Seffner, Florida State Fairgrounds, Orient Park, Palm River, Valrico, Thonotosassa, Dover, Ybor City and Channelside. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 232 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Pasco, north central Pinellas and northwestern Hillsborough Counties, including the following locations... Moon Lake, Jay B Starkey Wilderness Park, Trinity, Odessa, Elfers and Shady Hills. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog have developed this morning. Visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. Winds becoming westerly behind a cold front will allow for visibilities to improve from west to east so conditions will rapidly improve by mid morning, except lingering through late morning for Cape Cod and the Islands. Motorists should exercise extra caution and be aware of rapidly changing visibilities. Use low beam headlights when driving.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of locally dense fog have developed this morning. Visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. Winds becoming westerly behind a cold front will allow for visibilities to improve from west to east so conditions will rapidly improve by mid morning, except lingering through late morning for Cape Cod and the Islands. Motorists should exercise extra caution and be aware of rapidly changing visibilities. Use low beam headlights when driving.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Guadalupe County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-01 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Guadalupe County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Guadalupe County and Quay County. * WHEN...From Noon today to 5 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, including Interstate 40 between Clines Corners, Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, and Glenrio.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, NM

