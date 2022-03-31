High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blount FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Blount, Etowah and St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moody, Oneonta, Springville, Odenville, Margaret, Ashville, Ragland, Steele, Altoona, Snead, Susan Moore, Walnut Grove, Branchville, Bald Rock, Highland Lake, Caldwell, I 59 Rest Areas At Oneonta, Whitney Junction, Horse Pens Forty and St. Clair Springs.
Comments / 0