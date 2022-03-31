ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Windhorst Says He'd Try To Trade Russell Westbrook This Summer If He Was The Lakers: "They Should Call All 29 Other Teams And Say, 'What Will You Give Me For Russell Westbrook As An Expiring Contract?'"

By Lee Tran
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Russell Westbrook has been criticized a lot during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. There's no doubt that his play has been frustrating for a lot of fans and analysts alike. At one point, there were even death threats from fans toward Russell Westbrook and his family. His...

www.yardbarker.com

