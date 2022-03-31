Brian Windhorst Says He'd Try To Trade Russell Westbrook This Summer If He Was The Lakers: "They Should Call All 29 Other Teams And Say, 'What Will You Give Me For Russell Westbrook As An Expiring Contract?'"

The Los Angeles Lakers have underachieved beyond their fan’s wildest nightmares this season, as a team that was pegged as a preseason title contender is barely good enough to clinch a berth in the play-in tournament. As such, the Lakers may need to consider drastic changes if things don’t improve down the stretch of the regular season and in the playoffs- if they make it that far. What kind of changes? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst claims that an Anthony Davis trade could be among the options, as reported by Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO