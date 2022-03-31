ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Customers urged to check meters before 54% jump in energy prices

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBw7N_0ev2WQPz00
Financial News

Households will see the biggest rise in the cost of energy in living memory from Friday when bills increase by 54%, or almost £700, to just under £2,000 a year.

Experts have urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show exactly how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from April 1.

This will prevent firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv3CI_0ev2WQPz00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has offered households a £200 loan to support higher energy bills (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

Households should also send regular meter readings, ideally on the same date each month, to prevent their supplier from estimating usage and potentially overcharging for it as they move into the summer months and use less heating.

Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy at Citizens Advice, said: “We’d recommend sending meter readings to your supplier ahead of the price cap rise on 1 April. This means your energy company will have an accurate picture of your usage before higher rates come in.

“If you’re struggling to pay your bill, speak to your energy provider as they have to help you. Citizens Advice can also provide you with free, independent support.”

The energy price cap for those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit is rising by £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 from April 1.

Prepayment customers will see a bigger jump, with their price cap going up by £708, from £1,309 to £2,017.

The regulator was forced to hike the energy price cap to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soared to unprecedented highs.

This is the biggest energy price shock in living memory. Millions of people will be priced out of adequate levels of heating and power.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) warned the cost of heating an average home has now doubled in 18 months, leaving 6.5 million households unable to live in a warm safe home across the UK.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “This is the biggest energy price shock in living memory.

“Millions of people will be priced out of adequate levels of heating and power. For all the anticipation of these price rises, many people on the lowest incomes will be crushed by the reality.

“Quality of life for millions of people will plummet. Warm homes, cooked food, hot water, clean clothes – all cut back or cut out. Debt will spiral. Physical and mental health will suffer.

“This energy crisis is about to bite down hard on those least able to cope. Charities like NEA will try to pick up the pieces for those in greatest need. It will be a near impossible task.

“Last week, the UK Government chose not to prioritise support for those on the lowest incomes. It has crossed its fingers that the market will right itself. This ‘wait and see’ policy could cost lives next winter.”

An Ofgem spokeswoman said: “We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people.

“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem’s role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas.

“Ofgem is working to stabilise the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to “take the sting out” of the price rises, promising that all 28 million households in Britain would get a £200 up-front rebate on their energy bills from October.

The Government will provide the cash for this, but it wants the money back so will hike bills by £40 per year over the next five years from 2023 to recoup its cash.

If all goes to plan, wholesale energy prices will drop so households can pay back what they owe, without a major rise in bills.

Some energy company insiders worry that while good in principle, the policy is too reliant on falls in global gas prices.

But experts are not sure this will happen, at least not soon.

Goldman Sachs has already warned that prices in the gas market are likely to remain at twice their usual levels until 2025.

Mr Sunak also promised a £150 council tax rebate for homes in bands A to D, something he said would cover around 80% of homes in England.

He also promised £144 million to councils to support vulnerable people.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

11 ways to save energy in the kitchen, as price hikes come into force

The biggest rise in household energy bills in living memory has come into effect, the result of a 54% increase to Ofgem’s price cap. The sudden spike has prompted many people to look at ways they can reduce their gas and electricity use, and while things like central heating and hot water are often top of the hit list, one area that’s sometimes neglected is the kitchen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Daily Mail

Fillet at the pumps instead! Fisherman tops up boat at BP garage after red diesel bill nearly DOUBLES - amid fury as average price of petrol hits 167p and diesel reaches 179p per litre despite FALLING cost of wholesale fuel and oil

A fisherman whose bill for rebated 'red' diesel nearly doubled has hauled his boat out of the water and transported it to a petrol station on a lorry to fill it with normal diesel so he can cut costs. Seventh-generation fisherman Chris Attenborough, of Herne Bay, Kent, has said he...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Market#Energy Crisis#Energy Company#Gas Prices#Ofgem#Citizens Advice
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
LiveScience

How to store renewable energy

Renewable-energy storage is important to help humanity reduce its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal, which produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Harnessing the power of the sun with solar panels and utilizing wind power with wind turbines are two common ways...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rule for gas-fired power plants

EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed earlier this month that his agency plans to focus on gas-fired power in its updated carbon rule for new power plants. But how to do it raises a barrage of legal and technological questions that will have implications for how — and whether — the United States can decarbonize its power grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy websites crash amid rush to submit meter readings ahead of price hike

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings before Friday’s price jump.The issues – which appeared to be an industry-wide problem – came as experts urged householders to submit meter readings for gas and electricity to their supplier on Thursday to show exactly how much energy they have used ahead of Ofgem’s price cap increasing from April 1.This will prevent firms from estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before April 1 at the higher rate.A spokesman for Energy UK, the trade association for the industry, said: “We’re aware that some suppliers are experiencing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas and power prices for households at new highs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - War in Ukraine and the threat of energy supply disruptions have driven gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts to record highs and will filter down to others over time, data showed on Wednesday. A household using 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

UK May Provide More Help to Households on Energy Bills -Sunday Times

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government could provide another multi-billion pound package to help shield households from a further jump in energy bills later this year after its latest budget was criticised for not going far enough, the Sunday Times reported. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of state-backed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills to rise 14 times faster than wages as cost of living surges, TUC says

Energy bills are due to increase 14 times faster than average weekly wages, new research by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has suggested.The price cap for gas and electricity set by Ofgem will rise by 54 per cent from 1 April. However, the TUC said average weekly wages are only due to rise by just 3.75 per cent in comparison. The union said record high energy prices could nullify the effect of pay rises this year and called for a windfall tax on oil and gas.Time for a windfall tax on oil and gas. pic.twitter.com/lB8WEd3NGX— Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) March...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Energy bills - live: Two in five households in fuel poverty as biggest hike in bills comes into effect

Five million households will be forced to spend at least a tenth of their budget on energy bills after the largest price rise since records began came into effect on Friday.Bills will increase by an average of £693 a year to the cost for those on default tariffs after Ofgem’s price cap was lifted by 54 per cent.The price rises will double the number of households in “fuel stress” – a term for those spending 10 per cent or more of their income after housing costs on energy bills – overnight from 2.5 to 5 million in England alone, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.A number of energy firm websites crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to take meter readings to avoid firms assigning current usage to April when rates are set to jump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy