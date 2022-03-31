ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Lake, CA

[VIDEO] Blue Lake gives back to neighbors in need

By DANIA ROMERO
krcrtv.com
 1 day ago

BLUE LAKE, Calif. — North Coast News Dave Silverbrand takes a step into...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Biden announces largest-ever oil reserve release

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here. Today we’re looking at the Biden administration’s historic oil reserve release, the EPA’s decision not to regulate a chemical linked to fetal damage and Democrats taking aim at the oil industry ahead of the midterms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Economy adds 431K jobs in March, unemployment down to 3.6 percent

The U.S. added 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in March, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Job growth fell slightly short of expectations, as consensus estimates from economists projected a gain of roughly 490,000 jobs in March and a decline in the jobless rate to 3.7 percent.…
BUSINESS
Reuters

Moscow says Ukraine hit a fuel depot inside Russia

April 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said set an unfavourable tone for peace talks with Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he could not confirm or...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Blue Lake, CA
The Hill

Judge strikes down New York congressional, legislative maps

A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Charity
CNN

Scientists sequence the complete human genome for the first time

(CNN) — In 2003, the Human Genome Project made history when it sequenced 92% of the human genome. But for nearly two decades since, scientists have struggled to decipher the remaining 8%. Now, a team of nearly 100 scientists from the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium has unveiled the complete human genome -- the first time it's been sequenced in its entirety, the researchers say.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy