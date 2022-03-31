[VIDEO] Blue Lake gives back to neighbors in need

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer is opening up about what happened behind the scenes on Hollywood’s biggest night, after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. In an exclusive interview with ABC News' TJ Holmes, airing Friday on "Good Morning America," Packer said the Los Angeles Police...
Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. Subscribe here. Today we’re looking at the Biden administration’s historic oil reserve release, the EPA’s decision not to regulate a chemical linked to fetal damage and Democrats taking aim at the oil industry ahead of the midterms.
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in March, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Job growth fell slightly short of expectations, as consensus estimates from economists projected a gain of roughly 490,000 jobs in March and a decline in the jobless rate to 3.7 percent.…
April 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said set an unfavourable tone for peace talks with Kyiv. Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he could not confirm or...
Pope Francis on Friday issued an apology on behalf of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in the Canadian Residential school system after meeting with 62 First Nation, Inuit, and Métis delegations, who traveled to Europe to seek out an audience, multiple outlets report. The move from Francis...
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
A judge struck down New York’s new congressional and legislative maps on Thursday as an illegal gerrymander, dealing a setback to Democrats who were expected to benefit heavily from the new political lines. In a ruling, State Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister in Steuben County ordered state lawmakers to...
(CNN) — In 2003, the Human Genome Project made history when it sequenced 92% of the human genome. But for nearly two decades since, scientists have struggled to decipher the remaining 8%. Now, a team of nearly 100 scientists from the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium has unveiled the complete human genome -- the first time it's been sequenced in its entirety, the researchers say.
Police on Wednesday found five fetuses at the Washington, D.C., home of an anti-abortion activist who has also been indicted in connection to a blockade on a reproductive health care clinic. The fetuses were found after a tip was given "regarding potential bio-hazard material" at the home where Lauren Handy...
