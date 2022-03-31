ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen to maintain some production in Shanghai during lockdown

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will maintain some of its production in the Chinese city of Shanghai during a planned official lockdown between April 1 and 5, the company said on Thursday.

“Only employees who have volunteered for a production assignment are deployed,” said the company in an emailed statement.

“This willingness is compensated with a wage supplement. At the same time, Volkswagen provides accommodation and meals on the factory premises,” it said, adding that the company would monitor developments and take further steps if needed. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Miranda Murray)

